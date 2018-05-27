15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Connemara Greenway to be officially launched tomorrow

By GBFM News
May 27, 2018

Time posted: 5:40 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Connemara Greenway will be officially launched tomorrow morning.

Galway County Council has been working on a section of the project from Cloonbeg to Athry over the past two years.

It’s part of a larger plan to create a greenway running from Galway to Clifden, which campaigners believe will generate almost €40m for the local economy once completed.

 

The master plan for the Connemara Greenway is to develop a 76km route stretching from the heart of Galway City out towards Clifden, following the path of the old rail line.

In 2016, Failte Ireland granted one million euro towards the development of the long proposed amenity.

This funding, alongside co-operation from local land owners, has led to the completion of a 6km section between Cloonbeg and Athry.

It runs adjacent to Ballynahinch Castle and Ballinafad graveyard.

It’ll be officially launched by County Cathaoirleach Eileen Mannion at Recess tomorrow morning at 10.

Meanwhile, planning was recently granted for the development of the Greenway between Clifden and Oughterard.

However, the Galway to Moycullen section of the project remains stalled despite the availability of 2 million euro in funding.

Campaigners believe once fully completed, in its first year the Connemara Greenway could generate 36 million euro for the local economy, attract half a million visitors and create hundreds of jobs in the region.

