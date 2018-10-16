Connemara event to discuss impact of Brexit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Experts will be in Connemara tomorrow to give advice to people and businesses in the area about how to prepare for Brexit.

Representatives from the Local Enterprise Office, ISME, Bank of Ireland and other sectors such as tax and hospitality will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.

It’s being organised by The Connemara Programme, Connemara Chamber of Commerce and Bank of Ireland.

It will take place tomorrow evening at the Station House Theatre in Clifden at 7 o’ clock. (17/10)