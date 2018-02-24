Connemara councillors back call for new school and community centre in Barna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Connemara councillors are supporting a bid for new school and community facilities in Barna village.

The matter has been raised at district level, during a discussion on the new Barna Local Area Plan.

Connemara councillors are hoping to rezone an area of land to provide space for a school, community centre and a pitch.

Councillor Tom Welby says the current location of the local school is completely unsuitable and unsafe.

The Barna plan will be discussed by the full county council at its meeting at County Hall on Monday.