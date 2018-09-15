Connemara councillor calls for heath and safety audit at Oughterard bridge

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Connemara councillor is calling for a health and safety audit to be carried out at a bridge crossing the Owenriff river in Oughterard.

Councillor Niamh Byrne says children’s lives are being put at risk as they cross the bridge each day going to and from school.

Local councillors were told at a recent district meeting that an ecological assessment will be conducted shortly to progress the longer-term road bridge project which would include a footpath.

The assessment is required due to the presence of freshwater pearl mussel in the river.

Councillor Byrne says while she welcomes the step foward in the projec, she has serious concerns over safety hazards currently faced by pedestrians.

The Fine Gael councillor believes safety measures must be put in place.