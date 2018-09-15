15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sport with Garry Kelly

Sport with Garry Kelly

Connemara councillor calls for heath and safety audit at Oughterard bridge

By GBFM News
September 15, 2018

Time posted: 5:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Connemara councillor is calling for a health and safety audit to be carried out at a bridge crossing the Owenriff river in Oughterard.

Councillor Niamh Byrne says children’s lives are being put at risk as they cross the bridge each day going to and from school.

Local councillors were told at a recent district meeting that an ecological assessment will be conducted shortly to progress the longer-term road bridge project which would include a footpath.

The assessment is required due to the presence of freshwater pearl mussel in the river.

Councillor Byrne says while she welcomes the step foward in the projec, she has serious concerns over safety hazards currently faced by pedestrians.

The Fine Gael councillor believes safety measures must be put in place.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
New cancer facilities at UHG could be delayed by gap in HSE capital budget
September 15, 2018
New cancer facilities at UHG could be delayed by gap in HSE capital budget
September 15, 2018
Woman in her 70s dies after being knocked down on M18 near Ardrahan
September 14, 2018
Opposition TD concerned as overcrowding problems persist at Portiuncula Hospital

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 14, 2018
Roscommon GAA and Club Rossie launch “Win a House in Dublin.”
September 14, 2018
Galway Golf Clubs to Target Business Around Tee Time
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK