15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

Connemara book explores links between Áras an Uachtaráin and Letterfrack

By GBFM News
July 8, 2018

Time posted: 1:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A link between the trees at Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin and the Furniture and Wood Skills College in Letterfrack is the focus of a new book that has been launched in Connemara.

The book, entitled “See the Wood from the Trees”, tells the story about how fallen trees at the Aras were used by students at the Letterfrack campus.

 

A wild wind that blew through the Phoenix Park in Dublin in 2013 brought down massive trees that had stood in the Gardens of Áras an Uachtaráin for 250 years.

Through an initiative by President Michael D. Higgins, the fallen trees were transported to the Furniture College in Letterfrack in Connemara which is part of the Galway and Mayo Institute of Technology. President Higgins has often visited the Letterfrack campus over the years.

An oak tree, an ash tree and a beech tree from the Áras gardens were moulded in various ways as new products by the students in Letterfrack

A book has now been written by the Head of the Letterfrack College, Dermot O’ Donovan, alongside GMIT lecturer, Marion McGarry in which this project and the links between the Letterfrack College and Aras an Uachtaráin are detailed.

The book has been put on the market by Letterfrack based publishers, Artisan House.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
MATCH TRACKER LEINSTER SHC FINAL REPLAY – GALWAY A KILKENNY
July 8, 2018
Planners turn down proposal for sports facilities in Castlegar
July 8, 2018
Tuam Home Survivors Network slams public consultation report
July 7, 2018
Officials urged to consider Brexit when formulating plan for Galway Airport

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 8, 2018
MATCH TRACKER LEINSTER SHC FINAL REPLAY – GALWAY A KILKENNY
July 6, 2018
GALWAY UNCHANGED FOR LEINSTER FINAL REPLAY
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK