Connemara based dog charity facing difficulties after canine ambulance damaged in road crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Connemara based dog charity is facing difficulties after its canine ambulance was damaged in a road crash this week.

Madra’s animal ambulance was badly damaged after it skidded on a patch of black ice outside Oughterard on Tuesday.

The driver suffered minor injuries during the incident – however, a number of dogs who were in the vehicle at the time escaped injury.

The ambulance is used by the charity to rescue dogs from city and county pounds, transport them to the vets and bring them to their new homes.

The charity is now appealing for donations to help fund a replacement van.

Marina Fiddler of Madra says people have been very generous in supporting them getting back on the road.