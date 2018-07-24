Connacht’s Guinness Pro 14 Fixtures Announced

The fixtures for the new PRO14 Season have been released and Connacht will play the Glasgow Warriors in their opening game on Saturday the 1st of September at the Sportsground with the game kicking off at 3pm. Connacht will be at home for four of their first five games of the season with Zebre next to visit the Sportsground on Saturday September the 8th at 5.15pm.

The third game of the new season will be an away trip to Edinburgh on Friday the 14th at 7.35 before returning back to the Sportsground to face The Scarlets on Saturday the 22nd at 5.15.

Then comes the first of the Interprovincials with European Champions Leinster coming to the Sportsground on Saturday the 29th with a 5.15 kick off with the second of the Interprovincials the following Friday at Kingspan Stadium with Ulster the opponents and a 7.35 kick off.

Connacht Rugby has also confirmed that tickets for the home games will go on sale at the end of the week.

The Connacht Fixtures Up To The 2nd Of March 2019 Are As Follows…..

Saturday 1st September

3pm Connacht Rugby v Glasgow Warriors – The Sportsground

Saturday 8th September

5.15pm Connacht Rugby v Zebre Rugby Club – The Sportsground

Friday 14th September

7.35pm Edinburgh Rugby v Connacht Rugby – BT Murrayfield Stadium

Saturday 22nd September

5.15pm Connacht Rugby v Scarlets – The Sportsground

Saturday 29th September

5.15pm Connacht Rugby v Leinster Rugby – The Sportsground

Friday 5th October

7.35pm Ulster Rugby v Connacht Rugby – Kingspan Stadium

Weekend of Sunday 28th October – TBC



TBC Ospreys Rugby v Connacht Rugby – Liberty Stadium

Saturday 3rd November

5.15pm Connacht Rugby v Dragons – The Sportsground

Sunday 25th November

1pm (Local Time) Southern Kings v Connacht Rugby – Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Saturday 1st December

3pm (Local Time) Toyota Cheetahs v Connacht Rugby – Toyota Stadium

Saturday 22nd December

7.45pm Leinster Rugby v Connacht Rugby – RDS Arena

Friday 28th December

7.35pm Connacht Rugby v Ulster Rugby – The Sportsground

Saturday 5th January

7.35pm Connacht Rugby v Munster Rugby – The Sportsground

Saturday 26th January

5.15pm Cardiff Blues v Connacht Rugby – Cardiff Arms Park

Saturday 16th February

5.30pm Connacht Rugby v Toyota Cheetahs – The Sportsground

Friday 22nd February

7.35pm Glasgow Warriors v Connacht Rugby – Scotstoun Stadium

Saturday 2nd March

2.45pm Connacht Rugby v Ospreys Rugby – The Sportsground