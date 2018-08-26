Connacht Womens Rugby Team Ready For Interpros

The Connacht Women’s Squad have been preparing for the 2018 Interprovincial Series that gets underway on Saturday next when they travel to Irish Independent Park in Cork to face Munster (k/o 2.30pm).

Connacht Women then play two home games – firstly against Leinster on Sunday 9th September (k/o 3pm) followed by the visit of Ulster on Saturday 15th September (k/o 2.30pm). Both games will be played at The Sportsground.

Team Manager Mark Moran has been talking about the squad’s build-up to the upcoming fixtures:

“Preparations for this year’s inter pro series have been going well. Like all years, we have lost some players from last season and also welcomed some exciting new ones. The players and coaches are working together extremely hard and it’s encouraging to see the standards improving every week. As a team, we are all looking forward to the series kicking off in September where we will be hoping for more great support.”

William Davies has been speaking to Captain Grainne Egan, new cap Amelie Roux and assistant coach Brian Murphy.

CONNACHT WOMEN SQUAD 2018/19

Aifric O’Brien – Suttonians

Anne-Marie O’Hora – Castlebar / Galwegians

Amelie Roux – Galwegians

Catherine Martin – Suttonians

Ciara O’Connor – Galwegians

Clodagh Dunne – Old Belvedere

Denise Redmond – Galwegians

Edel McMahon – Galwegians

Elizabeth McNicholas – Tuam

Ellen Taite – Mullingar

Grainne Egan – Railway Union

Hilary Griffin – Tullow

Jane O’Neill – Old Belvedere

Jill Draper – Tullamore

Julia Bauer – Suttonians

Laura Feely – Galwegians

Lauren Retig – Suttonians

Mairead Coyne – Galwegians

Mary Healy – Galwegians

Moya Griffin – Tullamore

Nicola Caldbeck – Tullow

Nicole Fowley – Galwegians

Nichola Fryday – Galwegians

Orla Dixon – NUIG

Rachel Healy – Railway Union

Rachel O’Brien – UL Bohemians

Sarah-Jane Fox – Galwegians

Shannen Lane – Galwegians

Shannon Tuohey – Galwegians

Tara Buggie – NUIG

Tracey Gannon – Galwegians

Ursula Sammon – Castlebar / Galwegians

MANAGEMENT TEAM

Jarleth Naughton – Head Coach

Brian Murphy – Assistant Coach

Jason East – Assistant Coach

Barney Moran – Team Manager

Dan McCabe – Physio

FIXTURES

Saturday 1st September

Munster Women v Connacht Women (k/o 2.30pm @ Irish Independent Park)

Sunday 9th September

Connacht Women v Leinster Women (k/o 3pm @ The Sportsground)

Saturday 15th September

Connacht Women v Ulster Women (k/o 2.30pm @ The Sportsground)