Connacht Womens Rugby Team Ready For Interpros

The Connacht Women’s Squad have been preparing for the 2018 Interprovincial Series that gets underway on Saturday next when they travel to Irish Independent Park in Cork to face Munster (k/o 2.30pm).
Connacht Women then play two home games – firstly against Leinster on Sunday 9th September (k/o 3pm) followed by the visit of Ulster on Saturday 15th September (k/o 2.30pm). Both games will be played at The Sportsground.
Team Manager Mark Moran has been talking about the squad’s build-up to the upcoming fixtures:
“Preparations for this year’s inter pro series have been going well. Like all years, we have lost some players from last season and also welcomed some exciting new ones. The players and coaches are working together extremely hard and it’s encouraging to see the standards improving every week. As a team, we are all looking forward to the series kicking off in September where we will be hoping for more great support.”
William Davies has been speaking to Captain Grainne Egan, new cap Amelie Roux and assistant coach Brian Murphy.
CONNACHT WOMEN SQUAD 2018/19
Aifric O’Brien – Suttonians
Anne-Marie O’Hora – Castlebar / Galwegians
Amelie Roux – Galwegians
Catherine Martin – Suttonians
Ciara O’Connor – Galwegians
Clodagh Dunne – Old Belvedere
Denise Redmond – Galwegians
Edel McMahon – Galwegians
Elizabeth McNicholas – Tuam
Ellen Taite – Mullingar
Grainne Egan – Railway Union
Hilary Griffin – Tullow
Jane O’Neill – Old Belvedere
Jill Draper – Tullamore
Julia Bauer – Suttonians
Laura Feely – Galwegians
Lauren Retig – Suttonians
Mairead Coyne – Galwegians
Mary Healy – Galwegians
Moya Griffin – Tullamore
Nicola Caldbeck – Tullow
Nicole Fowley – Galwegians
Nichola Fryday – Galwegians
Orla Dixon – NUIG
Rachel Healy – Railway Union
Rachel O’Brien – UL Bohemians
Sarah-Jane Fox – Galwegians
Shannen Lane – Galwegians
Shannon Tuohey – Galwegians
Tara Buggie – NUIG
Tracey Gannon – Galwegians
Ursula Sammon – Castlebar / Galwegians
MANAGEMENT TEAM
Jarleth Naughton – Head Coach
Brian Murphy – Assistant Coach
Jason East – Assistant Coach
Barney Moran – Team Manager
Dan McCabe – Physio
FIXTURES
Saturday 1st September
Munster Women v Connacht Women (k/o 2.30pm @ Irish Independent Park)
Sunday 9th September
Connacht Women v Leinster Women (k/o 3pm @ The Sportsground)
Saturday 15th September
Connacht Women v Ulster Women (k/o 2.30pm @ The Sportsground)