Connacht v Gloucester Fan Guide

Connacht v Gloucester – Saturday 31st Mar, 13:00. Gates open at 11:00.

Gates will be open at 11am in order to facilitate the large crowd. Extra terracing is also in place. The game is our biggest of the season so far as a win would mean we’re one game away from a place in the Challenge Cup final in Bilbao, Spain on May 11th.

Team News

The coaching team will name the starting 15 at lunchtime on Friday. In advance of that announcement the medical department issued the following squad update.

Six Nations Trophies

Following Ireland’s Grand Slam success, the Six Nations and Triple Crown trophies will be at the Sportsground where there’ll be plenty of opportunities for fans to get their pictures taken with the cups. We want to make sure everyone who wants a photo can get one but we’re expecting a large crowd, so the earlier you get in the better!

The Green Mile

The Green Mile is back! Before kick-off we’re calling on all fans young and old to march to the Sportsground together ahead of the big game. The Mile begins at Massimos on William Street where we’ll be leaving at 10.30am on Saturday, but if you get there early there’ll be face painting for the kids and everyone will also receive a Connacht flag.

From there the Green Mile heads to the Sportsground led by Eddie the Eagles and 18 members of Drumodore. We’ll be at the Sportsground by 11.30am, giving us plenty time to get ready to cheer on the lads!

Easter Egg Saturday

Being Easter Saturday we’ll be providing free Easter Eggs to all junior ticket holders ahead of kickoff. No better way to start off a massive day!

Special Four Star Pizza Offer

Next Home Game

Our next and final home game of the season is against Leinster on the weekend of the 27th/28th/29th April. Tickets are now on sale. We hope to announce the exact day and kickoff time in the coming days so keep an eye on all our social channels – when we know you’ll know.

