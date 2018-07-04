15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Connacht U18 Girls Squad announced ahead of summer training programme

By Sport GBFM
July 4, 2018

Time posted: 4:21 pm

Connacht Rugby are pleased to announce the U18 Connacht Girls Squad ahead of the 2018/19 Interprovincial Series.

The squad was selected following a number of trials days in Tuam RFC last May, and a screening session at The Sportsground a number of weeks later.

Today  sees the start of their training programme at Galway Community College in Moneenageisha before the interpros get underway at the end of the summer.

Of the squad, four of the girls have received the added boost of being named in the Ireland U18 Sevens teams ahead of the Home Nations tournament in Edinburgh. They are Lily Brady, Aoibheann Reilly, Meabh Deeley and Beibhinn Parsons.

Connacht U18 Girls Squad 2018/19
Aine Galvin Ballinasloe
Aisling Browne Westport
Aoibheann Reilly Ballinasloe
Ava Ryder Westport
Béibhinn Parsons Ballinasloe
Claudia McNicholas Ballinasloe
Emily Gavin Ballinasloe
Eva McCormack Westport
Finola Collins Ballina
Grace Browne Moran Westport
Hannah Gullane Ballinasloe
Hannah Johnston Sligo
Jordan Hopkins Ballinasloe
Kayley Mannion Westport
Lauryn Flaherty Buccaneers
Lily Brady Westport
Macy Mcdermott Ballinasloe
Mary McLoughlin Westport
Méabh Deely Ballinasloe
Niamh Kenny Ballinasloe
Nina Mathastein Westport
Rachel Cox Westport
Rian Callaghan Buccaneers
Sarah O’Rourke Buccaneers
Victoria Farrell Buccaneers
Zara Grehan Buccaneers
