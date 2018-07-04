Connacht U18 Girls Squad announced ahead of summer training programme

Connacht Rugby are pleased to announce the U18 Connacht Girls Squad ahead of the 2018/19 Interprovincial Series.
The squad was selected following a number of trials days in Tuam RFC last May, and a screening session at The Sportsground a number of weeks later.
Today sees the start of their training programme at Galway Community College in Moneenageisha before the interpros get underway at the end of the summer.
Of the squad, four of the girls have received the added boost of being named in the Ireland U18 Sevens teams ahead of the Home Nations tournament in Edinburgh. They are Lily Brady, Aoibheann Reilly, Meabh Deeley and Beibhinn Parsons.
|Connacht U18 Girls Squad 2018/19
|Aine Galvin
|Ballinasloe
|Aisling Browne
|Westport
|Aoibheann Reilly
|Ballinasloe
|Ava Ryder
|Westport
|Béibhinn Parsons
|Ballinasloe
|Claudia McNicholas
|Ballinasloe
|Emily Gavin
|Ballinasloe
|Eva McCormack
|Westport
|Finola Collins
|Ballina
|Grace Browne Moran
|Westport
|Hannah Gullane
|Ballinasloe
|Hannah Johnston
|Sligo
|Jordan Hopkins
|Ballinasloe
|Kayley Mannion
|Westport
|Lauryn Flaherty
|Buccaneers
|Lily Brady
|Westport
|Macy Mcdermott
|Ballinasloe
|Mary McLoughlin
|Westport
|Méabh Deely
|Ballinasloe
|Niamh Kenny
|Ballinasloe
|Nina Mathastein
|Westport
|Rachel Cox
|Westport
|Rian Callaghan
|Buccaneers
|Sarah O’Rourke
|Buccaneers
|Victoria Farrell
|Buccaneers
|Zara Grehan
|Buccaneers