Connacht U18 Girls Squad announced ahead of summer training programme

Connacht Rugby are pleased to announce the U18 Connacht Girls Squad ahead of the 2018/19 Interprovincial Series.

The squad was selected following a number of trials days in Tuam RFC last May, and a screening session at The Sportsground a number of weeks later.

Today sees the start of their training programme at Galway Community College in Moneenageisha before the interpros get underway at the end of the summer.

Of the squad, four of the girls have received the added boost of being named in the Ireland U18 Sevens teams ahead of the Home Nations tournament in Edinburgh. They are Lily Brady, Aoibheann Reilly, Meabh Deeley and Beibhinn Parsons.

Connacht U18 Girls Squad 2018/19 Aine Galvin Ballinasloe Aisling Browne Westport Aoibheann Reilly Ballinasloe Ava Ryder Westport Béibhinn Parsons Ballinasloe Claudia McNicholas Ballinasloe Emily Gavin Ballinasloe Eva McCormack Westport Finola Collins Ballina Grace Browne Moran Westport Hannah Gullane Ballinasloe Hannah Johnston Sligo Jordan Hopkins Ballinasloe Kayley Mannion Westport Lauryn Flaherty Buccaneers Lily Brady Westport Macy Mcdermott Ballinasloe Mary McLoughlin Westport Méabh Deely Ballinasloe Niamh Kenny Ballinasloe Nina Mathastein Westport Rachel Cox Westport Rian Callaghan Buccaneers Sarah O’Rourke Buccaneers Victoria Farrell Buccaneers Zara Grehan Buccaneers