Connacht to host U14 Football Feile in 2019

Following on from the successful 2018 hosting of Feile na nGael hurling by Connacht GAA in the five Connacht counties alongside Westmeath and Longford, attention now moves onto the 2019 Feile Peil na nOg which will also be staged in the West.

128 hurling and camogie sides were in action earlier in the summer as host clubs and they welcomed 128 visiting sides from all around Ireland and the UK. The big highlight of the weekend was the thousands of supporters and players who were present at the Connacht GAA centre on hurling finals day on June 10th.

Connacht GAA have been selected by National Feile to host for the second time Feile Peil na nOg in June 2019 with the weekend date to be confirmed in the near future. Games will take place on the Friday evening, Saturday morning and afternoon with semi finals and finals occurring on the Sunday morning and afternoon. Connacht GAA previously hosted Feile Peil na nÓg in 2014 with 8 boys and 4 girls divisions. Currently 65 teams have expressed an interest.

As a result Connacht GAA are requesting expressions of interest from Galway Under 14 boys football teams as well as Ladies Football Under 14 teams to be involved in 2019. One compulsory requirement is that one’s club must be willing to host a visiting team.

To confirm expression of interest clubs must email [email protected] by August 17th. For further information please contact Feile Peil secretary Michael O Connor 087 9840184