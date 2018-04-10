Connacht Squad Update

The Connacht management team have released the latest squad update following last week’s game away to Ospreys in the Guinness PRO14.

Prop:

JP Cooney is recovering from hamstring surgery and will be out of action until May.

Hooker:

Pat O’Toole is continuing his rehabilitation for his hamstring injury under the supervision of the medical and performance team.

Lock:

Andrew Browne is continuing his rehabilitation from the shoulder injury he sustained in February.

Back Row:

Sean O’Brien sustained a head injury in the game versus Ospreys and will follow return to play protocols under the supervision of the medical and performance team.

Jake Heenan is continuing his rehabilitation from shoulder surgery and will be out of action until late April.

Back Three:

Tiernan O’Halloran sustained a foot injury in the game versus Ospreys and will be monitored by the medical and performance this week.

Rory Scholes is progressing well following his ankle injury and will return to action in late April / early May.

Cian Kelleher is continuing his rehabilitation following his ankle surgery last month and will be out of action until May.