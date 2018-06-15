15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Connacht Senior Football Final SOLD OUT

By Sport GBFM
June 15, 2018

Time posted: 3:15 pm

CONNACHT GAA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP Finals

Sunday 17th June 2018

Dr. Hyde Park, Roscommon

Final: Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship

4pm: Roscommon v Galway

Preceded by

Final: Connacht GAA U20 Football Championship

1pm: Roscommon v Mayo

SOLD OUT– The Connacht GAA Championship Finals in Dr. Hyde Park is now completely sold out. There will be no tickets available to purchase om Match day. Patrons are reminded that all persons(including children) entering the stadium must have a match ticket.

Access to Stadium will be as directed on your Match Ticket.

Patrons are requested to arrive early for the games and co-operate with stewards and Gardai.

 

Connacht GAA

