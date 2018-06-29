15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Connacht Senior and Junior 1A, 1B & 1C League fixtures announced

By Sport GBFM
June 29, 2018

Time posted: 12:32 pm

Connacht Rugby are pleased to announce the fixture list for the 2018/2019 Connacht Senior League and Junior 1A, 1B and 1C Leagues.

The newly expanded five-team Senior League gets underway on the 18th August, when the returning Ballina RFC host Sligo RFC and Corinthians RFC make the short trip to Galwegians RFC.

Buccaneers RFC are the last team to get their Senior League campaign underway – they’re in action the following week away to Ballina.

Sligo’s final game of the league comes on the 8th September at home to Corinthians, while the remaining four teams conclude their league campaign seven days later when Galwegians host Ballina and Corinthians meets Buccaneers.

The top ranked team will be crowned Connacht Senior League champions, but there’s also plenty at stake with regards the Connacht Senior Cup with the top three teams qualifying for the tournament.

The Connacht Senior League winners will qualify directly for the Connacht Senior Cup Final, where they’ll play the winners of a semi-final between the teams that finish 2nd and 3rd in the Connacht Senior League.

In the Junior League the action across the three divisions gets underway on Sunday 16th September.

The opening weekend of the 1A League sees Buccaneers RFC host Sligo RFCCastlebar RFC face Galwegians RFCWestport RFC make the trip to Creggs RFC and Monivea RFC face Connemara RFC.

The eight teams will play a double round-robin across 14 rounds, concluding on 3rd March 2019.

The same format applies to the Junior 1B League where eight teams also begin their campaign on 16th September.

That day sees Loughrea RFC host Ballinrobe RFCNUIG RFC face Corrib RFCTuam RFC meet Corinthians RFC and Dunmore RFC make the trip to Ballinasloe RFC.

Seven teams will compete in the Junior 1C League across the same 14 rounds, with every team availing of two free weeks.

On the opening day it’s OLBC RFC against Corinthians RFCBallina RFC against Ballyhaunis RFC and Oughterard RFC versus Portumna RFC, while Creggs RFC begin their league on the 23rd September with the visit of Oughterard.

The Junior 1B and 1C Leagues also conclude on 3rd March 2019.

Click here for the 2018/19 Connacht Senior League fixture list.

Click here for the 2018/19 Connacht Junior 1A League fixture list.

Click here for the 2018/19 Connacht Junior 1B League fixture list.

Click here for the 2018/19 Connacht Junior 1C League fixture list.

print
Sport
Irish Boys Amateur Open Third Round Results and Fourth Round Draw
June 29, 2018
Irish Boys Amateur Open Third Round Results and Fourth Round Draw
June 29, 2018
Seven New Champions on Time Trial Day at the National Championships
June 29, 2018
Galway Intermediate Camogie Team Named

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

June 29, 2018
Garda report shows increase in serious injury collisions in city
June 29, 2018
HSE spends €2.6m on agency staff at city public hospitals last year

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline