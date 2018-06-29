Connacht Senior and Junior 1A, 1B & 1C League fixtures announced

Connacht Rugby are pleased to announce the fixture list for the 2018/2019 Connacht Senior League and Junior 1A, 1B and 1C Leagues.

The newly expanded five-team Senior League gets underway on the 18th August, when the returning Ballina RFC host Sligo RFC and Corinthians RFC make the short trip to Galwegians RFC.

Buccaneers RFC are the last team to get their Senior League campaign underway – they’re in action the following week away to Ballina.

Sligo’s final game of the league comes on the 8th September at home to Corinthians, while the remaining four teams conclude their league campaign seven days later when Galwegians host Ballina and Corinthians meets Buccaneers.

The top ranked team will be crowned Connacht Senior League champions, but there’s also plenty at stake with regards the Connacht Senior Cup with the top three teams qualifying for the tournament.

The Connacht Senior League winners will qualify directly for the Connacht Senior Cup Final, where they’ll play the winners of a semi-final between the teams that finish 2nd and 3rd in the Connacht Senior League.

In the Junior League the action across the three divisions gets underway on Sunday 16th September.

The opening weekend of the 1A League sees Buccaneers RFC host Sligo RFC, Castlebar RFC face Galwegians RFC, Westport RFC make the trip to Creggs RFC and Monivea RFC face Connemara RFC.

The eight teams will play a double round-robin across 14 rounds, concluding on 3rd March 2019.

The same format applies to the Junior 1B League where eight teams also begin their campaign on 16th September.

That day sees Loughrea RFC host Ballinrobe RFC, NUIG RFC face Corrib RFC, Tuam RFC meet Corinthians RFC and Dunmore RFC make the trip to Ballinasloe RFC.

Seven teams will compete in the Junior 1C League across the same 14 rounds, with every team availing of two free weeks.

On the opening day it’s OLBC RFC against Corinthians RFC, Ballina RFC against Ballyhaunis RFC and Oughterard RFC versus Portumna RFC, while Creggs RFC begin their league on the 23rd September with the visit of Oughterard.

The Junior 1B and 1C Leagues also conclude on 3rd March 2019.

Click here for the 2018/19 Connacht Senior League fixture list.

Click here for the 2018/19 Connacht Junior 1A League fixture list.

Click here for the 2018/19 Connacht Junior 1B League fixture list.

Click here for the 2018/19 Connacht Junior 1C League fixture list.