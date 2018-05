Connacht Semi-Final – Galway v Sligo Stats

They last met in the championship in 2014 when Galway won a Connacht semi-final by five points. Sligo won two and drew one of the three championship clashes with Galway in 2010 (draw and replay) and 2012.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

2014: Galway 0-16 Sligo 0-11 (Connacht semi-final)

2012: Sligo 2-14 Galway 0-15 (Connacht semi-final)

2010: Sligo 1-14 Galway 0-16 (Connacht semi-final) Replay

2010: Sligo 1-10 Galway 1-10 (Connacht semi-final) Draw

2009: Galway 1-13 Sligo 0-12 (Connacht semi-final)

Sligo beat London by ten points in the quarter-final while Galway beat Mayo by three points.

Galway have not scored a goal in any of their last three championship meetings with Sligo and only scored two goals in the last seven meetings.

Galway are bidding to reached the Connacht final for a third successive year. Sligo were last there in 2015.

There were 20 places between the counties in the Allianz Football League. Galway topped the Division 1 table while Sligo came fifth in Division 3.

Kevin Walsh is in his fourth season as Galway manager while Cathal Corey is in his first term with Sligo.

