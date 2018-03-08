15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Connacht Schools Cup Final Details Released

By Sunday Sport
March 8, 2018

Time posted: 12:22 pm

The details of the Top Oil Connacht Senior and Junior Schools Cup Finals have been announced with six finals taking place over the next two weeks. The action will begin on Wednesday next with the finals of the Junior Emerging, Senior Emerging and junior Development Cup.

First up will be the Junior Emerging Cup Final will see Foxford take on Abbey at 12 Noon followed by the Senior Emerging Cup Final between Pres Athenry and Enniscrone at 2pm. The last final on the day will be the Junior Development Cup Final with Pres Athenry involved in what will be a local derby against St Jarlath’s College Tuam. Kick off will be at 4pm.

Tuesday the 20th of March sees the finals of the Senior Development, Junior and Senior Cup with the first game at 12 Noon the Senior Development Cup Final between Pres Headford and Gortnor Abbey.

This will be followed at 2pm by the Junior Cup Final between Garbally College and Marist Athlone.

The final game on the day is the much anticipated Connacht Schools Senior Cup Final as Garbally and Colaiste Iognáid renew old rivalries following their semi-final wins over Sligo Grammar and Marist respectively. Kick off for the senior final will be at 4pm.

Top Oil Schools Cup Finals 

Wednesday 14th March, 2018

 

Top Oil Jun Emerging Cup

12:00

Foxford v Abbey CC

 

Top Oil Sen Emerging Cup

14:00

Pres Athenry v Enniscrone

 

Top Oil Junior Development Cup

16:00

Pres Athenry v St Jarlaths College

 

Tuesday 20th March, 2018

 

Top Oil Senior Development Cup

12:00

Pres Headford v Gortnor Abbey

 

Top Oil Junior Cup

14:00

Garbally College v Marist College

 

Top Oil Senior Cup

16:00

Garbally College v Colaiste Iognaid

Sport
