Connacht Rugby unveils Future Ticketing as official ticketing partner

Connacht Rugby is delighted to announce Future Ticketing as its new official ticketing partner. The new partnership has been activated ahead of the 2018/19 season of Guinness PRO14 and European Challenge Cup action. The new digital ticketing platform is now facilitating individual ticket sales for both competitions and Season Tickets which are still on sale ahead of Connacht’s opening fixtures.

Future Ticketing is a leading provider of ticketing software to Irish sporting organisations including many of Ireland’s horseracing courses, League of Ireland soccer clubs, Gymnastics Ireland, the Ring of Kerry Cycle and Tattersalls. The company also provides ticketing software solutions to a range of events and visitor attractions including the Book of Kells at Trinity College, Dublin.

Announcing the new partnership, Head of Commercial and Marketing at Connacht Rugby, Brian Mahony said: “We are delighted to partner with Future Ticketing, who bring a new standard of service with its cutting-edge software. Our new ticketing platform has allowed us to seamlessly integrate with our existing technology stack and has improved our efficiency and our ability to understand and connect with our supporters. Innovative features and services have also opened up new revenue opportunities. We look forward to working with Future Ticketing as it introduces new and exciting services over the coming years.”

Commenting on the partnership CEO of Future Ticketing, Liam Holton added:

“Connacht Rugby is one of fastest growing success stories in Irish sport of recent times. In addition to onfield success, Connacht is building a strong brand with a sound commercial foundation to support the club as it develops in future years. At Future Ticketing, we are partnering with a growing number of Irish and international sports organisations. Our software solution delivers a modern digital platform that facilitates speed, flexibility and capacity for growing sports organisations and events. We are delighted to partner with Connacht for the next step of its journey.”