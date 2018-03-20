Connacht Rugby to Deliver Rugby Skills Session at NUI Galway Open Day

Connacht Rugby, along with players from NUI Galway women and men’s rugby teams will deliver an informal rugby skills session at NUI Galway’s Open Day on Saturday, 24th March. The session will take place at 12.30pm outside the Bailey Allen Hall, the main exhibition hall for Open Day. NUI Galway Sports will also be running a Sports Talk at 11am for those interested in all sports, and there will be an opportunity to meet current athletes who are representing the University at inter-varsities, at national, European and International competitions. There will be information on Sports Scholarships, and coaches will be present to give first-hand information on facilities and coaching services. Mike Heskin, Director of Sport at NUI Galway stresses that Sport is for everyone at NUI Galway. NUI Galway sports teams and athletes are competing and winning on the national and international stage, and through a range of scholarships and supports our athletes are fully supported while at University, enabling them to compete and study to the best of their ability. As well as supporting accomplished athletes in their chosen sports, we also have many athletes taking up a new sport for the first time while at University and, with the support of our coaching teams, are very quickly competing on a provincial, national and international stage. Sport is truly for everyone at NUI Galway. We recognise the relationship between academic performance and health and well-being and our mission is to encourage all students to participate in physical activity.

NUI Galway lecturers and current students will be on hand to talk to students and parents at the main exhibition area in the Bailey Allen Hall, with over 80 subject-specific stands.

The Parents Programme will provide parents and students with information on important issues such as fees and funding, careers, accommodation and

support services for students.

Open Day tours will include the state-of the-art sports complex and gym, the newly built Human Biology Building and the Alice Perry Engineering

Building. Tours of student accommodation will also be available to visitors on the day, with the tour shuttle bus departing regularly from outside the Orbsen Building. Guided walking tours of the main campus will also take place throughout the day.

Open Day is the perfect opportunity to explore all NUI Galway has to offer. A programme of talks, workshops and masterclasses will run

throughout the day. Talk highlights include:

Sports at NUI Galway, including a guest appearance by Connacht Rugby players

Career talks – What are my employment prospectus after university?

Volunteering and the value of NUI Galway’s extra-curricular programmes

SUSI- Applying for a student grant

Access routes into Education, including HEAR/DARE and FETAC

To find out more visit www.nuigalway.ie/opendays, phone +353 91 494398 or email [email protected]