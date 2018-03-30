Connacht rugby confirm departing players

Connacht Rugby can confirm that the following players will be leaving the province at the end of the current season: Naulia Dawai, Stacey Ili, Andrew Deegan, Denis Coulson, Cormac Brennan, Pat O’Toole and Steve Crosbie.

Commenting on the departures, CEO Willie Ruane said: “I want to take this opportunity to thank each of the players for the significant contributions they have made to Connacht Rugby over the past few seasons and to wish them well in the future.”

At Connacht’s last home game of the season against Leinster, supporters will have an opportunity to show their appreciation to all the players leaving the club at the end of the season.

A further announcement will be made in the coming weeks in relation to other players whose contracts are currently scheduled to finish at the end of the season.