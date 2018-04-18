Connacht Rugby confirm that Andrew Browne will finish with the province at the end of the current season

Connacht Rugby have confirmed that Andrew Browne will finish with the province at the end of the current season.

Connacht native Andrew Browne played schools rugby with St Joseph’s Patrician College the Bish and his club Galwegians before joining the Connacht Academy.

In April 2007 he made his debut for the senior side and went on to make over 150 appearances for his home province.

He has been at the heart of the development of Connacht Rugby for over a decade and was a central figure in Connacht’s PRO12 Championship winning campaign in 2016. After 11 years in the senior squad, Browne has announced that he will be finishing his time with Connacht at the end of the current season. Commenting on Andrew Browne’s announcement, Connacht Rugby CEO Willie Ruane said: “Andrew Browne has been a great player and leader for Connacht on the field and a fantastic ambassador off it over the past 11 years. He is an incredibly resilient character and represents everything that is good about Connacht Rugby and what we aim to achieve. Having come through the school and club game in the province he went on to be a central figure in our PRO12 Championship success in 2016. I would like to thank him for the incredible contribution he has made to Connacht Rugby and wish him well for the future.” At the final game of the season against Leinster in the Sportsground, supporters will have the opportunity to thank him for the massive contribution he has made to Connacht Rugby.