15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Connacht Rugby announce Sportsground Development

By Sport GBFM
October 8, 2018

Time posted: 9:01 am

Connacht Rugby are delighted to announce historic redevelopment plans for the Sportsground Stadium.

The project will deliver a modern, fit for purpose rugby stadium in addition to a new high-performance training centre for Connacht Rugby while also retaining existing greyhound racing facilities. The redevelopment plan has been made possible following an arrangement reached between the Irish Greyhound Board and the freehold owners of the Sportsground, the Galway Agricultural and Sports Society, with respect to a shared vision for the future of the Sportsground.

The announcement comes on the back of a rigorous process to identify the optimum location, composition and design of the proposed new redevelopment in addition to an independent cost benefit analysis. The development will cost in the region of €30m and will have a capacity of 12,000 spectators. It is intended that the development will be funded through a combination of public funds, most notably through the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund, and private funding.

The arrangement with the Irish Greyhound Board will ensure that rugby fixtures and greyhound racing events will continue to be staged at the venue. The multi-use facility will also be made available for the hosting of other sporting fixtures and events where such demand arises. The strategic benefits of the project to the entire region are also closely aligned with the Government’s National Planning Framework, Project Ireland 2040 as well as the recently launched National Sports Policy, all of which highlight the need for a regional spread of capital investment throughout the country.

print
Sport
Safety barriers to be installed on N65 near Kilmeen Cross
October 8, 2018
All Ireland Handball glory for Diarmuid Mulkerrins
October 6, 2018
Galway’s Emma Slevin announced as Ireland’s Flag Bearer for the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games Opening Ceremony
October 5, 2018
Senior/Minor Hurling Championship Draws

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

October 8, 2018
Safety barriers to be installed on N65 near Kilmeen Cross
October 7, 2018
Plans to demolish hotel and nursing home building near Moycullen

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline