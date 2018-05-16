Connacht Rugby announce signing of Hooker Jonny Murphy

Connacht Rugby are delighted to announce the signing of hooker Jonny Murphy from Rotherham Titans. The 26-year-old has previously represented Ireland at Under 18, 19 and 20 levels.

Murphy is a former student of Banbridge High School and came through the Ulster Academy before making his debut for the province in the 2016/17 season.

Commenting on the signing, Connacht Defence Coach Peter Wilkins said: “We are delighted that Jonny Murphy has signed for Connacht ahead of the 2018/19 season. He is a powerful and robust forward who will provide increased options to our game.”

Following his signing, Jonny Murphy added: “I am relishing the challenge of joining Connacht and looking forward to joining the squad for pre-season training. There is huge competition at the moment for that number 2 jersey and I hope to add to that further. Connacht have a loyal community of fans and I look forward to representing them when I arrive in the Sportsground.”