15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Connacht Rugby announce signing of Hooker Jonny Murphy

By Sport GBFM
May 16, 2018

Time posted: 1:24 pm

Connacht Rugby are delighted to announce the signing of hooker Jonny Murphy from Rotherham Titans. The 26-year-old has previously represented Ireland at Under 18, 19 and 20 levels.

Murphy is a former student of Banbridge High School and came through the Ulster Academy before making his debut for the province in the 2016/17 season.

Commenting on the signing, Connacht Defence Coach Peter Wilkins said: “We are delighted that Jonny Murphy has signed for Connacht ahead of the 2018/19 season. He is a powerful and robust forward who will provide increased options to our game.”

Following his signing, Jonny Murphy added: “I am relishing the challenge of joining Connacht and looking forward to joining the squad for pre-season training. There is huge competition at the moment for that number 2 jersey and I hope to add to that further. Connacht have a loyal community of fans and I look forward to representing them when I arrive in the Sportsground.”

print
Sport
An Taisce raises concerns over proposed €100m docks development
May 16, 2018
Galway GAA Fixtures
May 15, 2018
Promising Irish National Team Announced for Rás Tailteann
May 15, 2018
Basketball Ireland and Mardyke Arena UCC mark six weeks to go to FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries with official ticket launch

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

May 16, 2018
An Taisce raises concerns over proposed €100m docks development
May 16, 2018
Galway senior hurler gets community service for theft from employer

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline