Connacht Rugby announce signing of out half David Horwitz from Super Rugby side the Rebels

Connacht Rugby and the IRFU are delighted to announce the signing of 23-year-old out-half David Horwitz from Australian Super Rugby side the Rebels. Horwitz has previously been capped at out-half for Australia at U20 level in 2014 and for the Australian School Boys in 2011 and 2012.

Horwitz made the break through in Super Rugby with the Waratahs during the 2017 season when he started all but one of their games and brought his total Super Rugby caps tally to 21 in the process. In addition to his experience as an out-half Horwitz has also played at inside centre where he has generally been deployed as a first receiver.

In 2015 Horwitz was awarded the Catchpole Medal after being voted the 2015 Intrust Shute Shield’s player of the year during his time with Randwick. In his 15 appearances that season he scored 86 points which included running in five tries.

Commenting on Connacht’s latest signing CEO of Connacht Rugby Willie Ruane said: “We are excited to announce the signing of out-half David Horwitz from the Rebels. David is a quality out-half who has also built up considerable experience at centre. His Super Rugby credentials are obvious having featured heavily for the Warathas last season. He will be another strong addition to Connacht and we look forward to his arrival next season.”

Commenting on his signing for Connacht, David Horwitz added:

“I am really excited about my move to Connacht. I have enjoyed my time in Super Rugby and would like to thank the Rebels and their fans for my time there. Connacht are really ambitious about their plans for the future and I share that ambition and hope to contribute to bringing further success to the province. I am looking forward to focusing more on my favoured position of out-half with Connacht and joining my future team mates at the end of the current Super Rugby season.”