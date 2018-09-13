Connacht Rugby and BLK Sport Launch New Alternate Jersey

Connacht Rugby in partnership with BLK Sport, have today unveiled their new alternate jersey for the 2018/19 season. The new jersey is made with BLK’s exclusive Exotek fabric throughout the main body bound with reinforced cover stitch and lycra paneling. Exotek was created exclusively by BLK to enhance athlete performance, while maximising player maneuverability.

The new alternate jersey draws inspiration from the deep Atlantic Ocean, with a solid navy body, silver lycra paneling and logos, finished with striking fluro green piping and cover stitch detail. The jersey also features a unique silicon gel logo application and fluro green Connacht branding on the lower back.

Commenting on the unveiling of the new jersey, Head of Commercial and Marketing at Connacht Rugby Brian Mahony said: ’We are delighted with our new alternate jersey for the 18-19 season. BLK have yet again delivered a jersey that is both eye catching and fresh whilst still representing Connacht Rugby. It’s a jersey that will be worn with pride by the players and supporters alike’’

Commenting on the new Connacht Rugby away jersey, Bruce Wood, Head of Brand Ireland at BLK Sport, said: “We’re very excited about this year’s new alternate jersey, we’ve worked closely with Connacht management to develop a new jersey that we feel the fans and players will really enjoy. We’re very much looking forward to seeing Connacht take to the field in their new alternate kit this season.”

Commenting on the unveiling of the new Connacht Rugby alternate jersey, Anne-Marie Hanly, Senior Marketing Manager at Intersport Elverys said “It’s fantastic to continue our close relationship with Connacht Rugby. We are proud to be Title Sponsors and Official Retail Partners for the third season. The new alternate jersey will be available in 15 stores across our network and online along with the new training range which offers fans their favourite styles in fresh new designs, with more to come. We have some exciting competitions and events planned for all supporters as well as exclusive benefits for season ticket holders. We want to wish the team and management the best of luck on the field for the 2018/19 season.”

The new alternate jersey and training range are exclusively available at Intersport Elverys and online at from Friday 14th September at 10am.