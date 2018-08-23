Connacht Release Squad Update Ahead Of Bristol

Connacht has released a squad update ahead of tomorrow evening’s friendly with Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate. Coach Andy Friend may have Robin Copeland and Peter Claffey for tomorrow evening as both have returned to full training while there is good news ahead of the PRO14 opener with Glasgow Warriors as it is hoped that Tom McCartney, Johnny Murphy, Eoin McKeon, Sean O’Brien and Jarrad Butler will be available.

However, Eoghan Masterson will be out until October after undergoing surgery for the Thumb injury he sustained in the friendly with Brive.

The Full Update Is…..

Hooker:

Tom McCartney (ankle) and Jonny Murphy (chest) are progressing well with their respective injuries and will integrate into team training next week.

Lock:

Peter Claffey has returned to full training this week following his calf injury.

Gavin Thornbury is progressing well with his shoulder injury sustained in pre-season and will integrate into team training next week.

Back Row:

Robin Copeland has returned to full training this week following his hip injury.

Jarrad Butler (chest), Eoin McKeon (shoulder) and Sean O’Brien (calf) are all being managed this week by the medical and performance team for minor knocks.

Eoghan Masterson has undergone surgery for the thumb injury he sustained in the Brive pre-season fixture and will be out of action until October.

Outhalf:

David Horwitz is undergoing rehabilitation for a hamstring injury and will look to return to training shortly.

Centre:

Peter Robb is managing a neck injury and will partake in light training this week under the supervision of the medical team.

The starting XV to face Bristol Bears will be named later today (Thursday).