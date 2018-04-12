15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Connacht name team to play Glasgow

By Sport GBFM
April 12, 2018

Time posted: 1:26 pm

Connacht Head Coach Kieran Keane has named his starting side to face Glasgow Warriors in Scotstoun Stadium tomorrow night at 7:35pm, with 6 changes from the side that lost away to the Ospreys last weekend. For the second game in a row flanker Jarrad Butler captains the side from the back row, where he is joined by blindside Eoghan Masterson and Eoin McKeon at number 8. Experienced hooker Tom McCartney comes back into the starting team and is included in a front row which includes Denis Buckley and Finlay Bealham. Irish Internationals Ultan Dillane and Quinn Roux will continue their partnership in the second row.

Bundee Aki comes back into the Connacht midfield alongside Peter Robb who has shown no ill effects from his return from injury against Ospreys last week. Darragh Leader comes into the side at full back with Niyi Adeolokun and Matt Healy continuing on the wings.

