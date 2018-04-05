Connacht Name Team To Face The Ospreys

Flanker Jarrad Butler is set to captain Connacht for the first time in his side’s PRO14 clash with the Ospreys in the Liberty Stadium tomorrow night.

A single point separates the two sides in Conference A of the competition and the winners of this clash will put themselves in pole position to reach a Champions Cup play off.

Butler is joined in the back row by blindside Sean O’Brien and Eoin McKeon at number 8, with John Muldoon named among the replacements.

There are a number of changes in the Connacht pack with Conor Carey coming in at tighthead and Shane Delahunt set to start at hooker. In the second-row lock Ultan Dillane returns to the starting team alongside James Cannon.

In the midfield Peter Robb who has recently returned from injury forms a partnership with Eoin Griffin.

The back three remains unchanged with Niyi Adeolokun and Matt Healy on the wings and Tiernan O’Halloran at full back.

(15-9) Tiernan O’Halloran, Niyi Adeolokun, Eoin Griffin, Peter Robb, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion, (1-8) Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Conor Carey, Ultan Dillane, James Cannon, Sean O’Brien, Jarrad Butler (Capt), Eoin McKeon.

Replacements (16-23): Dave Heffernan, Peter McCabe, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Gavin Thornbury, John Muldoon, Caolin Blade, Craig Ronaldson, Darragh Leader.