The Keith Finnegan Show

Connacht Junior Rugby Team Named To Face Ulster

By Sport GBFM
May 3, 2018

Time posted: 11:34 am

The Connacht Junior team to face Ulster in Ards on Saturday shows four changes from the side beaten by Leinster last weekend.

Sligo’s Shane McGuinness comes in for Ryan O Meara who is injured; Ballina’s Mickey Murphy starts at scrum half for Ryan Guilfoyle who moves to full back. Dean McMahon moves to the bench Alex Corduff of Ballina starts at centre and Ballinrobe’s Daniel Keane moves to out half instead of Niall Gray who misses out through exams. Ballina’s Conor Mason starts on the bench and replaces Padraig Mannion who moves to the extended squad. Kick off on Saturday is at 2.30.

The Connacht Team Is

 

1            Aidan Leech (Creggs RFC)

2            Rory Grenham (Buccaneers RFC) Captain

3            Shane McGuinness(Sligo RFC)

4            Rob Holian (Ballinrobe RFC)

5            Vinnie Lally (Monivea RFC)

6            Rossa Dooley (Buccaneers RFC)

7            Stephen Joyce (Monivea RFC)

8            Roy Stanley (NUIG RFC)

9            Mickey Murphy (Ballina RFC)

10          Daniel Keane (Ballinrobe RFC)

11          Tom Staunton (Ballinrobe RFC)

12          Alex Corduff (Ballina RFC)

13          Matthew Mannion(Monivea RFC)

14          James Kennedy (NUIG RFC)

15          Ryan Guilfoyle (NUIG RFC)

 

Substitutes

16          Ger Fahy (Monivea RFC)                                                Hooker

17          Conor Mason (Ballina RFC)                                            Prop

18          Michael McColgan (NUIG RFC)                                    Prop

19          Eddie Dunning (Westport RFC)

20          Ross Hickey (Sligo RFC)

21          Alan Brandon (Creggs RFC)

22          Luke Staunton (Castlebar RFC)

23          Dean McMahon (Buccaneers RFC)

 

Manager Sean Higgins (Tuam RFC)

 Manager Declan Slattery (Tuam RFC)

Head Coach – Gavin Foley (Sligo RFC)

Ass Coach – Paddy Pearson (Sligo RFC), Kevin Tierney (Ballinasloe RFC) Ja Naughton (NUIG RFC)

Sport
