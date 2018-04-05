Connacht Junior Inter Pro Fixtures Announced

The fixture details have been announced for the upcoming Junior Interprovincial Series.

Connacht begins their campaign at home to Leinster on Saturday 28th April, with the game set to take place in Ballinrobe RFC.

The following week the side make the trip to Ards RFC in Newtownards County Down for a meeting with Ulster on Saturday 4th May.

The campaign concludes the following Saturday 11th May and will again see Connacht on the road for their clash with Munster. That game will take place in Old Christians RFC in Glanmire, Co. Cork.