Connacht Junior Cup And Shield Semi-Final Draw announced

The draws for the Semi-Finals of the Connacht Junior Cup and Shield was made yesterday at FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown with the games scheduled for the 8th of April. The Connacht Junior Cup Semi-Finals will see Mervue United or Boyle Celtic who play next weekend away to St Peters of the Roscommon and District League. The other Semi-Final sees Castlebar Celtic at home to Carbury FC.

The Connacht Junior Shield Semi-Final draw will see Kilkerrin United at home to Real Tubber of the Sligo/Leitrim League and Colemanstown United at home to Swinford from the Mayo League.

T P Brennan Connacht Cup Semi Finals Fixtures Sunday 8th April 2018

Home Away Castlebar Celtic v Carbury FC St Peters FC v Boyle Celtic/Mervue Utd

T P Brennan Connacht Shield Semi Finals Fixtures Sunday 8th April 2018

Home Away Colemanstown Utd v Swinford Kilkerrin Utd v Real Tubber

All Cup & Shield Games decided on the day if still a draw after 90 minutes plus one period of extra time (10 minutes E/W) FIFA Rules on Penalty’s to apply. Any Club / Team forfeiting a fixture will be removed from the competition and disciplinary action will follow.