Connacht Junior Cup And Shield Semi-Final Draw announced

The draws for the Semi-Finals of the Connacht Junior Cup and Shield was made yesterday at FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown with the games scheduled for the 8th of April. The Connacht Junior Cup Semi-Finals will see Mervue United or Boyle Celtic who play next weekend away to St Peters of the Roscommon and District League. The other Semi-Final sees Castlebar Celtic at home to Carbury FC.
The Connacht Junior Shield Semi-Final draw will see Kilkerrin United at home to Real Tubber of the Sligo/Leitrim League and Colemanstown United at home to Swinford from the Mayo League.
T P Brennan Connacht Cup Semi Finals Fixtures Sunday 8th April 2018
|Home
|Away
|Castlebar Celtic
|v
|Carbury FC
|St Peters FC
|v
|Boyle Celtic/Mervue Utd
T P Brennan Connacht Shield Semi Finals Fixtures Sunday 8th April 2018
|Home
|Away
|Colemanstown Utd
|v
|Swinford
|Kilkerrin Utd
|v
|Real Tubber
All Cup & Shield Games decided on the day if still a draw after 90 minutes plus one period of extra time (10 minutes E/W) FIFA Rules on Penalty’s to apply. Any Club / Team forfeiting a fixture will be removed from the competition and disciplinary action will follow.