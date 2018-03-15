15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Mornin

Molly in the Mornin

Connacht Junior Cup And Shield Semi-Final Draw announced

By Sport GBFM
March 15, 2018

Time posted: 7:12 am

The draws for the Semi-Finals of the Connacht Junior Cup and Shield was made yesterday at FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown with the games scheduled for the 8th of April. The Connacht Junior Cup Semi-Finals will see Mervue United or Boyle Celtic who play next weekend away to St Peters of the Roscommon and District League. The other Semi-Final sees Castlebar Celtic at home to Carbury FC.

The Connacht Junior Shield Semi-Final draw will see Kilkerrin United at home to Real Tubber of the Sligo/Leitrim League and Colemanstown United at home to Swinford from the Mayo League.

 

T P Brennan Connacht Cup Semi Finals Fixtures Sunday 8th April 2018

Home Away
Castlebar Celtic v Carbury FC
St Peters FC v Boyle Celtic/Mervue Utd

 

T P Brennan Connacht Shield Semi Finals Fixtures Sunday 8th April 2018

Home Away
Colemanstown Utd v Swinford
Kilkerrin Utd v Real Tubber

 

 

All Cup & Shield Games decided on the day if still a draw after 90 minutes plus one period of extra time (10 minutes E/W) FIFA Rules on Penalty’s to apply. Any Club / Team forfeiting a fixture will be removed from the competition and disciplinary action will follow.

 

 

print
Sport
Galway Junior Minister hopeful Athenry and Portumna Castles will host civil ceremonies
March 14, 2018
Record try scorer Matt Healy extends his contract with Connacht
March 14, 2018
LGFA invite entries for 2018 Interfirms blitz competition
March 14, 2018
Galway GAA Fixtures

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

March 14, 2018
Galway Junior Minister hopeful Athenry and Portumna Castles will host civil ceremonies
March 14, 2018
Galway TD calls on Government to release communications unit files to PAC

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline