Connacht Junior Club Final Preview – An Fhairce Looks To Win Second Connacht Crown

By Sport GBFM
November 15, 2018

Time posted: 3:59 pm

This Saturday, An Fhairce bids to win the Connacht Junior Club Title when they face Easkey in Enniscrone. (Throw in 1.30pm)

If they win, they will emulate the side of 2011 who beat Islandeady by 0-11 t0 0-9 in their last appearance at this stage. That win set up their All-Ireland winning journey in 2012 when they beat Derrytresk in Croke Park.

Shane Holleran played on that team and now is the manager as they look to build on their win over Kilglass Gaels in the Connacht Semi-Final.

He spoke to John Mulligan

 

 

 

 

 

