This Sunday, An Spideal face Fuerty from Roscommon in the Connacht Intermediate Club Final in Tuam Stadium (Throw In 2pm)

For An Spideal, this has already been an adventure with their county final win over Micheal Breathnach and a Connacht Semi-Final win over Mayo Champions Belmullett.

The An Spideal manager Donal O’Fatharta spoke to Ollie Turner