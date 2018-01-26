15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Connacht IFA concerned about delay in information about fodder transport scheme

By GBFM News
January 26, 2018

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Farmers in Galway and the west are concerned for the welfare of livestock due to a delay in implementing the transport subsidy for fodder.

That’s according to the the Connacht branch of the Irish Farmers Association.

The subsidy scheme aims to help livestock farmers worst affected by the prolonged wet weather last autumn by providing funds for them to travel to other areas to buy fodder.

The rates for the fodder subsidy are €12 for a bale of silage and €8 for a bale of hay and straw.

In order to avail of the new haulage subsidy, the transport distance will need to more than 100 kilometres.

The IFA says application forms for the subsidy should be made available to farmers immediately.

IFA Connacht Regional Chairperson, Padraic Joyce says farmers’ proposal of a meal voucher system would have better scheme that a transport subsidy.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
January 26, 2018
Culture Minister tells Seanad Galway 2020 will transform west of Ireland

January 26, 2018
