15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Connacht Hotel in Renmore wins Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh

By GBFM News
May 25, 2018

Time posted: 10:19 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Connacht Hotel at Dublin Road in the city has been named the overall winner of Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh.

At a ceremony in Salthill last night, Minister of State Seán Kyne presented the hotel with the prestigious Irish language business award, run by Gaillimh le Gaeilge and other groups.

The Connacht Hotel had already been named the winner in the ‘Tourism and Hospitality’ category, before it was also named the overall winner.

The other winners are Kenny’s Bookshop and Art Galleries Limited in the ‘Retail’ category, Sweeney Oil in the ‘Services’ category and iSupply which won the ‘Other Companies’ category.

Minister Kyne also presented Duais Aitheantais Pheadair Uí Flatharta for the first time.

City man, Bernie Ó Conaill, who is well known in sporting circles and the education and media sectors, received the award for making a great effort to use the Irish language in his daily life.

A special award to acknowledge a business which entered the Gradam for the first time and achieved a very high standard went to two businesses.

Corrib Shopping Centre and Big O Taxis won the Bronnadh Speisialta na Moltóirí.

A two-year university scholarship for An Dioplóma sa Ghaeilge , sponsored by Acadamh na hOllscoláiochta Gaeilge was presented to Colm’s Life Pharmacy.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Ballynahinch Castle Hotel are currently recruiting for a Commis Chef, Front House/Hall Porter and Housekeeping Assistants
May 25, 2018
Group behind proposed student block at Westwood Hotel site publish notice of plan
May 25, 2018
Voter turnout reportedly low on Galway islands
May 24, 2018
LISTEN: Call for tougher approach to public drinking in city as good weather continues

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 25, 2018
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend
May 24, 2018
3,000 Athletes Expected for 2018 Galway Clinic Streets Of Galway 8K On The 11th August
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK