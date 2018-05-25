Connacht Hotel in Renmore wins Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Connacht Hotel at Dublin Road in the city has been named the overall winner of Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh.

At a ceremony in Salthill last night, Minister of State Seán Kyne presented the hotel with the prestigious Irish language business award, run by Gaillimh le Gaeilge and other groups.

The Connacht Hotel had already been named the winner in the ‘Tourism and Hospitality’ category, before it was also named the overall winner.

The other winners are Kenny’s Bookshop and Art Galleries Limited in the ‘Retail’ category, Sweeney Oil in the ‘Services’ category and iSupply which won the ‘Other Companies’ category.

Minister Kyne also presented Duais Aitheantais Pheadair Uí Flatharta for the first time.

City man, Bernie Ó Conaill, who is well known in sporting circles and the education and media sectors, received the award for making a great effort to use the Irish language in his daily life.

A special award to acknowledge a business which entered the Gradam for the first time and achieved a very high standard went to two businesses.

Corrib Shopping Centre and Big O Taxis won the Bronnadh Speisialta na Moltóirí.

A two-year university scholarship for An Dioplóma sa Ghaeilge , sponsored by Acadamh na hOllscoláiochta Gaeilge was presented to Colm’s Life Pharmacy.