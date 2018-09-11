15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Connacht Handball Final Results

By Sport GBFM
September 11, 2018

Time posted: 12:19 pm

Connacht 60×30 (Softball) Singles Finals

 

Emerald Masters “A” Singles: Jimmy Connaughton (Williamstown) lost to Francis McCann (Sligo) 2 games to 0

Mens Quarter Final:

Martin Mulkerrins (Moycullen) lost to Robbie McCarthy (Westmeath) 17-21 3-21

Over 70s: Morgan Darcy (Moycullen) lost to Matt Coady (Mayo) 4-21 10-21

U21s: Diarmuid Mulkerrins (Moycullen) beat Patrick Murphy (Mayo) 21-4 21-10

Minor Singles: Fiachra Mulkerrins (Moycullen) v Vincent Harte (Sligo) W/O to Mulkerrins after Vincent Harte pulled out due to injury.

Intermediate Doubles: Kevin Craddock(Salthill) & Declan Connaughton (Williamstown) v Ian McLoughlin & Ollie Cassidy (Mayo) W/O to Galway

 

Junior “B”Singles: Conor Noone (Moycullen) beat Michael Egan (Roscommon) 21-19 21-16

Emerald Masters “B” Singles: Willie Corcoran (Salthill) beat Tom Foody (Sligo) 21-1 21-2

Over 35 ”B” Singles: Pat Murphy (Annaghdown) lost to Glen Walsh (Roscommon) 4-21 3-21

Masters “B” Singles: Matt Kenny (Derrymullen) lost to Sean Jennings (Roscommon) 19-21 13-21

Junior Singles: Seamus Conneely (Moycullen) beat Denis Creaton (Roscommon) 21-15 21-18

No Opposition

Ladies Minor Singles: Niamh Heffernan (Claregalway)

O35 “A” Singles: Ollie Conway (Williamstown)

 

Juvenile “A” 60×30 Handball Results Sunday 9th September

The County’s finest 60×30 underage players descended on Moycullen for an action packed day of handball with some top quality action and plenty of excitement. Every player did themselves and their clubs proud. The standard of handball was of the highest quality. A special thanks must go to OIC Colin Mitchell for his work throughout the day and to Moycullen for hosting this event.

U-12 Final: Christopher Hanley (Moycullen) defeated Gavin Kelly (Abbeyknockmoy) 12-15, 15-4, 15-3.

U-13 Final: Stephen Kelly (Claregalway) defeated Ewan Hynes (Moycullen) 1-15, 15-13, 15-12.

U-14 Final Mikey Kelly (Abbeyknockmoy) defeated Connor Hession (Annaghdown) 15-8, 15-7

U-15 Semi-Final: David Donoghue (Moycullen) defeated Jack O Domhnaill (InisOírr) 15-10, 15-6.

U-15 Final: David Donoghue (Moycullen) defeated Jack Glynn (Loughrea) 15-11, 15-12.

print
Sport
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Tuesday September 11th 2018
September 11, 2018
Ladies County Senior And Intermediate Football Championship Fixtures
September 10, 2018
Killimordaly Jockey Evan Daly Looks To The Future With Confidence
September 10, 2018
Ladies County Minor Football Final Results

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

September 11, 2018
Chairperson of Galway 2020 issues assurances about funding
September 11, 2018
High tide warning for Galway city

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline