Connacht Handball Final Results

Connacht 60×30 (Softball) Singles Finals

Emerald Masters “A” Singles: Jimmy Connaughton (Williamstown) lost to Francis McCann (Sligo) 2 games to 0

Mens Quarter Final:

Martin Mulkerrins (Moycullen) lost to Robbie McCarthy (Westmeath) 17-21 3-21

Over 70s: Morgan Darcy (Moycullen) lost to Matt Coady (Mayo) 4-21 10-21

U21s: Diarmuid Mulkerrins (Moycullen) beat Patrick Murphy (Mayo) 21-4 21-10

Minor Singles: Fiachra Mulkerrins (Moycullen) v Vincent Harte (Sligo) W/O to Mulkerrins after Vincent Harte pulled out due to injury.

Intermediate Doubles: Kevin Craddock(Salthill) & Declan Connaughton (Williamstown) v Ian McLoughlin & Ollie Cassidy (Mayo) W/O to Galway

Junior “B”Singles: Conor Noone (Moycullen) beat Michael Egan (Roscommon) 21-19 21-16

Emerald Masters “B” Singles: Willie Corcoran (Salthill) beat Tom Foody (Sligo) 21-1 21-2

Over 35 ”B” Singles: Pat Murphy (Annaghdown) lost to Glen Walsh (Roscommon) 4-21 3-21

Masters “B” Singles: Matt Kenny (Derrymullen) lost to Sean Jennings (Roscommon) 19-21 13-21

Junior Singles: Seamus Conneely (Moycullen) beat Denis Creaton (Roscommon) 21-15 21-18

No Opposition

Ladies Minor Singles: Niamh Heffernan (Claregalway)

O35 “A” Singles: Ollie Conway (Williamstown)

Juvenile “A” 60×30 Handball Results Sunday 9th September

The County’s finest 60×30 underage players descended on Moycullen for an action packed day of handball with some top quality action and plenty of excitement. Every player did themselves and their clubs proud. The standard of handball was of the highest quality. A special thanks must go to OIC Colin Mitchell for his work throughout the day and to Moycullen for hosting this event.

U-12 Final: Christopher Hanley (Moycullen) defeated Gavin Kelly (Abbeyknockmoy) 12-15, 15-4, 15-3.

U-13 Final: Stephen Kelly (Claregalway) defeated Ewan Hynes (Moycullen) 1-15, 15-13, 15-12.

U-14 Final Mikey Kelly (Abbeyknockmoy) defeated Connor Hession (Annaghdown) 15-8, 15-7

U-15 Semi-Final: David Donoghue (Moycullen) defeated Jack O Domhnaill (InisOírr) 15-10, 15-6.

U-15 Final: David Donoghue (Moycullen) defeated Jack Glynn (Loughrea) 15-11, 15-12.