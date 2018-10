Connacht GAA Club Fixtures

AIB CLUB SENIOR FOOTBALLCHAMPIONSHIP

Extra Time in all games

Pre Lim: Sunday 4th November

2.00pm: A: Tourlestrane v Ballintubber @ Enniscrone

1.00pm: B: Clann Na Gael v Tír Chonnall Gaels @ Hyde Park

Semi-Finals Sunday 11th November

1.30pm – FINISH ON DAY

Aughawillan v A @ Carrick on Shannon

Corofin/MB/Moy v B @ Hyde Park

FINAL: Sunday 25th November

AIB CLUB INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALLCHAMPIONSHIP

Extra Time in all games – FINISH ON DAY

Pre Lim: Saturday 3rd November

2.00pm: A: Fenagh v Shamrock Gaels @ Enniscrone

Semi-Finals Saturday 10th November1.30pm:

Fuerty/Oran v Fenagh/Shamrock Gaels @ Hyde Park/Sligo Venue

An Spideal v Belmullet @ Tuam Stadium

FINAL: Sunday 18th November

AIB CLUB JUNIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Extra Time in all games

Pre Lim: Saturday 3rd November

2.00pm: Easkey v Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher @ Carrick on Shannon

Semi-Finals: Saturday 10th [email protected] 1.30pm

Kilglass Gaels v Clonbur @ Tuam Stadium

A v Balla @ Sligo/Carrick on Shannon

FINAL: Saturday 17th November

AIB CLUB INTERMEDIATE HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Semi Final: Saturday 9th November

1.00pm: Tooreen v St Gabriels @ Ruislip

FINAL: Saturday/Sunday 24th /25th November

Tooreen/St Gabriels v Galway @ Athleague

AIB CLUB JUNIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Extra Time in all games

Semi-Finals: Monday 29th October

3.00pm

A: Coolera/Strandhill v Carrick HC @ Carrick

FINAL: Saturday 3rd November

Sligo/Leitrim v Galway @ COE

MINOR ‘A’ CLUB FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

ALL GAMES IN COE – Finish on the Day

Semi Finals: Tuesday 30th October @ 8.30pm

Westport v Salthill/Knocknacarra

St Marys v St Brigids

FINAL: Friday 2nd November @ COE

MINOR ‘B’ CLUB FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

ALL GAMES IN COE – Finish on the Day

Semi Finals: Tuesday 30th October

Claremorris v Mountbellew/Moylough

Tourlestrane v St Dominics

FINAL: Friday 2nd November COE

CONNACHT U16 HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday 3rd November @ COE

FINAL

Meelick/Eyrecourt v Four Roads