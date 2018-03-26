Connacht And FAI Youth Fixtures Confirmed

Details of the Connacht FA Underage Cup and Shield Semi-Finals have been confirmed with Galway Clubs involved in a big way. The dates for the games will be Saturday the 7th and Sunday the 8th of April.

The U12 Cup Semi-Finals will feature Maree/Oranmore A at home to Mervue United B on the 7th with the other Semi-Final between Westport United and Mervue United A being played a week later.

The U12 Shield Semi-Finals sees Barna Na Forbachta away to Kilglass/Enni9scrone and Salthill Devon at home to Ballisodare United.

The Under 14 Cup Semi-Final between Mervue United and Manort Rangers will be played on Sunday the 8th of April while The Under 14 Shield Semis have Cregmore at home to Kiltimagh/Knock United and an All Galway Semi-Final with Renmore at home to Bearna Na Forbachta.

At Under 16 level, the cup Semi-Finals sees another all Galway clash as Tuam Celtic will host Mervue United A while Salthill Devon will be at home to Glenhest Rovers while in the Shield, Corrib Celtic are at home to Claremorris and Bearna Na Forbachta travel to Conn Rangers.

Finally, The Under 18 Cup Semi-Finals features just one Galway side with Galway Hibs away to Manualla while in the Shield, Tuam Celtic are away to Strand Celtic and Salthill Devon are away to Ballinrobe Town.

Meanwhile, The FAI have confirmed Mervue United will face Kiltimagh/Knock United in the Semi-Final of the SFAI Snickers Under 13 Cup Regional Semi-Final with those games also on the weekend of the 7th and 8th of April.

Galway’s Youth Interleague Semi-Final with Cork has been confirmed for Saturday the 7th of April with the game taking place at Ringmahon Park and will kick off at 2pm.