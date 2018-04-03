15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Connacht FA Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
April 3, 2018

Time posted: 12:24 pm

T P Brennan Connacht Cup Semi Finals – Sunday 8th April 2018

Castlebar Celtic v Carbury FC

 

T P Brennan Connacht Shield Semi Finals – Sunday 8th April 2018

Colemanstown Utd v Swinford

Kilkerrin Utd v Real Tubber

 

T P Brennan Connacht Cup Semi Finals – Sunday 15th April 2018

St Peters FC v Mervue Utd

 

All Cup & Shield Games decided on the day if still a draw after 90 minutes plus one period of extra time (10 minutes E/W) FIFA Rules on Penalty’s to apply. Any Club/Team forfeiting a fixture will be removed from the competition and disciplinary action will follow.

 

 

Connacht Underage Cup & Shield Fixtures Weekend 7th/8th April 2018

 

FAI New Balance Youth Inter League Semi Finals – Saturday 7th April 2018

Cork Youth League v Galway & District League – Ringmahon Park 2pm

Mayo League v Clare& District League – Solar 21 Park 2pm

 

SFAI Snickers U-13 Semi Finals – Saturday 7thApril 2018

Mervue United v Kiltimagh Knock Utd

 

Connacht U-12 Cup Semi Finals – Saturday 7th April 2018

Maree/Oranmore A v Mervue United B

Westport United A v Mervue United A Sat 14th April

 

Connacht U-12 Shield Semi Finals – Weekend 7th/8th April 2018

Kilglass/Enniscrone United v Bearna Na Forbachta Sun 8th April

Salthill Devon A v Ballisodare United

 

Connacht U-14 Cup Semi Finals – Weekend 7th/8th April 2018

Mervue United A v Manor Rangers Sun 8th April

AC Celtic Whites v Castlebar Celtic A

 

Connacht U-14 Shield Semi Finals – Weekend 7th/8th April 2018

Cregmore v Kiltimagh/Knock United Sat 14th April

Renmore v Bearna Na Forbachta

 

Connacht U-16 Cup Semi Finals – Weekend 7th/8th April 2018

Tuam Celtic v Mervue United A

Salthill Devon A v Glenhest Rovers

 

Connacht U-16 Shield Semi Finals – Weekend 7th/8th April 2018

Corrib Celtic v Claremorris

Conn Rangers v Bearna Na Forbachta

 

Connacht U-18 Cup Semi Finals – Weekend 7th/8th April 2018

Ballisodare United v Claremorris

Manulla v Galway Hibs Sat 14th April

 

Connacht U-18 Shield Semi Finals – Weekend 7th/8th April 2018

Strand Celtic v Tuam Celtic

Ballinrobe Town v Salthill Devon Sat 14th April

 

Fixtures for weekend 14th April

Connacht U-12 Cup Semi Final – Saturday 14th April 2018

Westport Utd A v Mervue Utd A

 

Connacht U-14 Shield Semi Final – Saturday 14th April 2018

Cregmore v Kiltimagh/Knock Utd

 

Connacht U-18 Cup Semi Final – Saturday 14th April 2018

Manulla FC v Galway Hibernians

 

Connacht U-18 Shield Semi Final – Saturday 14th April 2018

Ballinrobe Town v Salthill Devon

 

Connacht Cup and Shield Finals 5th/6th May 2018

print
Sport
Disruption to the town water supply in Ballinasloe
April 3, 2018
Opening Round Of Senior And Intermediate Hurling Championships this weekend
April 3, 2018
The Tote and Galway Races Renew Historic Plate Agreement
April 3, 2018
Galway GAA Club Football Results

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

April 3, 2018
Galway hosts world’s largest E-Government conference
April 3, 2018
Chicago Mayor begins official visit to Galway

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline