Connacht FA Fixtures

T P Brennan Connacht Cup Semi Finals – Sunday 8th April 2018

Castlebar Celtic v Carbury FC

T P Brennan Connacht Shield Semi Finals – Sunday 8th April 2018

Colemanstown Utd v Swinford

Kilkerrin Utd v Real Tubber

T P Brennan Connacht Cup Semi Finals – Sunday 15th April 2018

St Peters FC v Mervue Utd

All Cup & Shield Games decided on the day if still a draw after 90 minutes plus one period of extra time (10 minutes E/W) FIFA Rules on Penalty’s to apply. Any Club/Team forfeiting a fixture will be removed from the competition and disciplinary action will follow.

Connacht Underage Cup & Shield Fixtures Weekend 7th/8th April 2018

FAI New Balance Youth Inter League Semi Finals – Saturday 7th April 2018

Cork Youth League v Galway & District League – Ringmahon Park 2pm

Mayo League v Clare& District League – Solar 21 Park 2pm

SFAI Snickers U-13 Semi Finals – Saturday 7thApril 2018

Mervue United v Kiltimagh Knock Utd

Connacht U-12 Cup Semi Finals – Saturday 7th April 2018

Maree/Oranmore A v Mervue United B

Westport United A v Mervue United A Sat 14th April

Connacht U-12 Shield Semi Finals – Weekend 7th/8th April 2018

Kilglass/Enniscrone United v Bearna Na Forbachta Sun 8th April

Salthill Devon A v Ballisodare United

Connacht U-14 Cup Semi Finals – Weekend 7th/8th April 2018

Mervue United A v Manor Rangers Sun 8th April

AC Celtic Whites v Castlebar Celtic A

Connacht U-14 Shield Semi Finals – Weekend 7th/8th April 2018

Cregmore v Kiltimagh/Knock United Sat 14th April

Renmore v Bearna Na Forbachta

Connacht U-16 Cup Semi Finals – Weekend 7th/8th April 2018

Tuam Celtic v Mervue United A

Salthill Devon A v Glenhest Rovers

Connacht U-16 Shield Semi Finals – Weekend 7th/8th April 2018

Corrib Celtic v Claremorris

Conn Rangers v Bearna Na Forbachta

Connacht U-18 Cup Semi Finals – Weekend 7th/8th April 2018

Ballisodare United v Claremorris

Manulla v Galway Hibs Sat 14th April

Connacht U-18 Shield Semi Finals – Weekend 7th/8th April 2018

Strand Celtic v Tuam Celtic

Ballinrobe Town v Salthill Devon Sat 14th April

Fixtures for weekend 14th April

Connacht U-12 Cup Semi Final – Saturday 14th April 2018

Westport Utd A v Mervue Utd A

Connacht U-14 Shield Semi Final – Saturday 14th April 2018

Cregmore v Kiltimagh/Knock Utd

Connacht U-18 Cup Semi Final – Saturday 14th April 2018

Manulla FC v Galway Hibernians

Connacht U-18 Shield Semi Final – Saturday 14th April 2018

Ballinrobe Town v Salthill Devon

Connacht Cup and Shield Finals 5th/6th May 2018