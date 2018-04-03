Connacht FA Fixtures

T P Brennan Connacht Cup Semi Finals – Sunday 8th April 2018
Castlebar Celtic v Carbury FC
T P Brennan Connacht Shield Semi Finals – Sunday 8th April 2018
Colemanstown Utd v Swinford
Kilkerrin Utd v Real Tubber
T P Brennan Connacht Cup Semi Finals – Sunday 15th April 2018
St Peters FC v Mervue Utd
All Cup & Shield Games decided on the day if still a draw after 90 minutes plus one period of extra time (10 minutes E/W) FIFA Rules on Penalty’s to apply. Any Club/Team forfeiting a fixture will be removed from the competition and disciplinary action will follow.
Connacht Underage Cup & Shield Fixtures Weekend 7th/8th April 2018
FAI New Balance Youth Inter League Semi Finals – Saturday 7th April 2018
Cork Youth League v Galway & District League – Ringmahon Park 2pm
Mayo League v Clare& District League – Solar 21 Park 2pm
SFAI Snickers U-13 Semi Finals – Saturday 7thApril 2018
Mervue United v Kiltimagh Knock Utd
Connacht U-12 Cup Semi Finals – Saturday 7th April 2018
Maree/Oranmore A v Mervue United B
Westport United A v Mervue United A Sat 14th April
Connacht U-12 Shield Semi Finals – Weekend 7th/8th April 2018
Kilglass/Enniscrone United v Bearna Na Forbachta Sun 8th April
Salthill Devon A v Ballisodare United
Connacht U-14 Cup Semi Finals – Weekend 7th/8th April 2018
Mervue United A v Manor Rangers Sun 8th April
AC Celtic Whites v Castlebar Celtic A
Connacht U-14 Shield Semi Finals – Weekend 7th/8th April 2018
Cregmore v Kiltimagh/Knock United Sat 14th April
Renmore v Bearna Na Forbachta
Connacht U-16 Cup Semi Finals – Weekend 7th/8th April 2018
Tuam Celtic v Mervue United A
Salthill Devon A v Glenhest Rovers
Connacht U-16 Shield Semi Finals – Weekend 7th/8th April 2018
Corrib Celtic v Claremorris
Conn Rangers v Bearna Na Forbachta
Connacht U-18 Cup Semi Finals – Weekend 7th/8th April 2018
Ballisodare United v Claremorris
Manulla v Galway Hibs Sat 14th April
Connacht U-18 Shield Semi Finals – Weekend 7th/8th April 2018
Strand Celtic v Tuam Celtic
Ballinrobe Town v Salthill Devon Sat 14th April
Connacht Cup and Shield Finals 5th/6th May 2018