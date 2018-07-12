15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Connacht FA Champions Cup Quarter Final Draw

By Sport GBFM
July 12, 2018

Time posted: 1:32 pm

The Draw has been announced for the Quarter Finals of The Summa Sports Connacht Champions Cup that will be held on the 5th of August. Mervue United have been drawn at home to Carbury while Athenry will be away to Manulla. The other Quarter Finals sees St Peters take on Strand Celtic and Westport United at home to Ballinasloe Town.

Summa Sports Connacht Champions Cup Quarter-Finals Sunday 5th August 2018 K.O 2pm

Home

       Away
1                  Mervue Utd

v

Carbury FC
2                 Westport Utd

v

Ballinasloe Town
3                  Manulla FC

v

Athenry FC
4                  St Peters FC

v

Strand Celtic

 

All Cup games decided on the day if still a draw after 90 minutes plus one period of extra time (10 minutes E/W) FIFA Rules on Penalty’s to apply. Any Club / Team forfeiting a fixture will be removed from the competition and disciplinary action will follow.

Sport
