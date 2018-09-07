15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Connacht Eagles squad named for Celtic Cup opener

By Sport GBFM
September 7, 2018

Time posted: 10:56 am

The Connacht Eagles management team have named their squad for tomorrow’s inaugural Celtic Cup opener against Munster.

James Mitchell and Conor Fitzgerald form the half-back pairing with Peter Robb and Kieran Joyce named in midfield. The back three consists of Colm de Buitléar, Rory Scholes and full-back Darragh Leader.

In the pack, Matthew Burke, Tom McCartney and Conor Carey make up the front row with Peter Claffey and Joe Maksymiw in the second row. Cillian Gallagher, Cian Huxford and Mikey Wilson complete the starting 15.

Kick-off at Irish Independent Park is at 5.30pm with updates available at @connachtrugby on Twitter.

 

CONNACHT EAGLES XV VS MUNSTER

(15-9) Darragh Leader, Rory Scholes, Kieran Joyce, Peter Robb, Colm de Buitléar, Conor Fitzgerald, James Mitchell (1-8) Matthew Burke, Tom McCartney (c), Conor Carey, Peter Claffey, Joe Maksymiw, Cillian Gallagher, Cian Huxford, Mikey Wilson.

Replacements (16-23): Jonny Murphy, Jordan Duggan, Conor Kenny, Cormac Daly, Neal Moylett, Conor McKeon, Conor Dean, Sean O’Brien.

