Connacht Doubles & Galway Schools Handball 60 x 30 Results

Saturday saw the county’s finest young handballers represent their secondary schools in the 60 x 30 grade. Thanks to Pierce Lalor, Colin Mitchell and Tony Audley who helped with refereeing and to Moycullen Club for the use of their alley. The results were as follows:

Boys: 1st Year Singles:

Winner: Ewan Hynes, The Bish

Runner up: Luke O Flaherty, Coláiste Éinde

1st Year Doubles:

Winner: Christopher Hanley & Ethan Kyne, St Mary’s College, Galway

Runner-up: Daniel Cosgrove & Brian Walsh, Presentation College Headford.

Junior Singles:

Winner: Mikey Kelly, Clarin College, Athenry

Runner-up: Jack ÓDomhnall, Coláiste Ghobnáit Inis Oirr

Junior Doubles:

Winner: Dara & Cathal Ó’Laoire, Coláiste Chroí Mhuire an Spidéal

Runners-up: Jack Ò Gloinn & E. Ó Muineacháin, Coláiste an Eachréidh.

Intermediate Singles:

Winner: David Donohue, Coláiste Éinde

Runner-up: Labhras Hession, Presentation College Headford

Intermediate Doubles: Kearns & L Davoren, St Mary’s v Jake & Oran Fahy, Coláiste Éinde (playing Monday)

Senior Singles:Oisin Noone, Coláiste Bhaile Chláir

Senior Doubles: Shane & Enda Lawless, Coláiste Bhaile Chláir

Girls: 1st Year Singles:

Grace Ní Ainlí, Coláiste Chroí Mhuire an Spidéal

1st Year Doubles:

Winner: Jade Heery & Ava Killian, Coláiste Bhaile Chláir

Runners-up: Mairead Nì Conghaile & Ròisìn Nì Dhòmhnaill, Coláiste Ghobnait Inis Oirr

Junior Singles:

Winner: Sadhbh Nì Fhlaithearta, Coláiste na Coirbe

Runners-up: Ellen Curran, Coláiste Bhaile Chláir

Junior Doubles:Shonagh Mitchell & Siofra Cooley, Salerno

Senior Singles: Chloe Lydon, Salerno

Connacht 60 x 30 Doubles Finals

Wednesday September 26th Collooney, 8pm

Junior “C” Doubles: Patrick Ward (Loughrea) & Kieran Hanley (Williamstown) defeated Martin Brannigan & Simon Kavanagh (Sligo) 21-3 21-9

Thursday, 27th September, Moycullen at 8pm

Junior “B” Doubles: John Ward (Loughrea) & Nevan McCartan (Salthill) defeated Darragh O’Gara & Shane Naughton (Roscommon) 21-18 21-7

Sunday 30th September, St.Comans at 2pm

Under 21 Doubles: Diarmuid Mulkerrins (Moycullen) & Cian Ó Conghaile (Micheál Breathnach) defeated Patrick Murphy & Niall Joyce (Mayo) 11-21 21-14 21-15

Williamstown, 8pm – Intermediate Singles: Kevin Craddock (Williamstown) defeated Martin Raftery (Leitrim) 21-9 21-3