15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Connacht Cumann na mBunscol Handball Finals held in Salthill

By Sport GBFM
February 19, 2018

Time posted: 2:34 pm

The Connacht Cumann na mBunscol Handball Finals were held in Salthill Handball Club, Galway today Sunday 11/2/18.

Well done to all those who travelled long distances and from overseas (Inis Oírr agus Árainn) to participate.

Many thanks to Salthill Handball Club for the use of their fine facilities and to all those who refereed voluntarily – Pierce Lalor, Mike Dillon and Morgan Darcy.

Many thanks also  to Frances Curran and the Connacht Handball Councuil who sponsored tee-shirts for all participants.

A great day was had by all.

Winners (1st place) were awarded trophies, and runners up were awarded medals. (2nd place – silver medals and 3rd place – bronze medals.)

All winners (1st place)  go on to participate in the National Cumann na mBunscol Handball Day which takes place in Kingscourt, Co Cavan on Saturday 24th February 2018.

Boys play at 10am and girls play at 2pm.  They will play against winners from Munster, Ulster and Leinster.  Emphasis is on fun and participation.

The Results Are…

Torthaí Chraobh Chonnacht de Chomórtas Liathróide Láimhe Chumann na mBunscol

Under 11 Girls’ Singles
1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place
Sadhbh Laila Riggott,

Scoil Sailearna, Indreabhán, Galway

 Shauna Hallinan,

Holy Angels’ NS,

Mayo

 Ava McGreal,

Lisacul NS,

Roscommon
Under 11 Girls’ Doubles
1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place
Aoibhe Ní Chadhain &

Síle Ní Chonghaile

SN Chaomháin, Inis Oírr,

Galway

 Kiera Coleman &

Dervla Bennett,

Belcarra NS,

Mayo

                       /
Under 11 Boys’ Singles
1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place
Gavin Kelly,

Athenry BNS,

Galway

 Tiernan Brady,

Errew NS,

Mayo

 Oran McNulty,

Rathcormac NS,

Sligo
Under 11 Boys’ Doubles
1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place
Liam Glynn & Keith Mellet

Mt. Pleasant NS,

Mayo

 Cian Ó Duilleáin & Diarmuid Ó Díoráin,

SN Rónáin, Árainn,

Galway

 TJ Foody & Brian Donegan,

Stokane NS,

Sligo
Under 13 Girls’ Singles
1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place
Katie Ní Dhonnchadha,

SN Rónáin, Árainn,

Galway

 Saoirse Walsh,

SN Phádraig, Westport,

Mayo

 Aoife Nolan,

Leitrim
Under 13 Girls’ Doubles
1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place
Shauna Corrigan &

Allana McGreal,

Lisacul NS,

Roscommon

 Saoirse Flynn & Ciara Geraghty,

Knockrooskey NS,

Mayo

 Mairéad Ní Chonghaile &

Róisín Ní Dhomhnaill,

SN Chaomháin, Inis Oírr,

Galway
Under 13 Boys’ Singles
1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place
Alan Gilmartin,

Bofield NS,

Mayo

 Feidhlim Ó Diollúin,

Scoil Sailearna, Indreabhán, Galway

 Darragh Bourke,

Corballa NS,

Sligo
Under 13 Boys’ Doubles
1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place
Criostóir Ó hÁinle &

Ethan Ó Cadhain,

SN Thuairíní, Maigh Cuilinn

Galway

 Oisín & Darragh Sweeney,

Breaffy NS, Ballina,

Mayo

 Evan Corrigan & Joseph Noonan,

Lisacul NS,

Roscommon

 

Cumann na mBunscol Challenger Two Handball – County Finals

Salthill Handball Club, 3-4th February 2018

 

  1ú áit 2ú háit
     
Cailíní singil faoi 11 Sadbh Laila Riggott

(SN Sailearna)

 

 Amy Duggan

(Claregalway NS)
     
Cailíní dúbailte faoi 11 Aoibhe Ní Chadhain &

Síle Ní Chonghaile

(SN Chaomháin)

 Muireann Ní Ghloinn &

Isabella Ní Thuairisg

(SN Sailearna)
     
Buachaillí  singil faoi 11 Gavin Kelly

(Athenry BNS)

 

 Bertie Ó Donnchadha

(SN Rónáin)
     
Buachaillí dúbailte faoi 11 Cian Ó Duilleáin &

Diarmuid Ó Díoráin

(SN Rónáin)

 Seán Fahy &

Eoghan Conneely

(Carnmore NS)
     
Cailíní singil faoi 13 Katie Ní Dhonnchadha

(SN Rónáin)

 

 Jade Heery

(Claregalway NS)
     
Cailíní dúbailte faoi 13 Róisín Ní Dhomhnaill &

Mairéad Ní Chonghaile

(SN Chaomháin)

 Cleonna Ní Dhuilleáin &

Ella Ní Fhátharta

(SN Rónáin)
     
Buachaillí  singil faoi 13 Feidhlim Ó Duilleáin

(SN Sailearna)

 

 Ewan Ó hEidhin

(SN Thuairíní)
     
Buachaillí dúbailte faoi 13 Criostóir Ó hÁinle &

Ethan Ó Cadhain

(SN Rónáin)

 Daniel Kavanagh &

Daniel Cosgrave

(AnnaghdownNS)
     

 

Many thanks to Salthill Handball Club for the use of their fine facilities.

Many thanks to referees, Pierce Lalor and Mike Dillon.

All of today’s winners (1st place) go on to compete for their county in the Connacht finals next Sunday 11th February, again in Salthill Handball Club, starting with U11’s at 10am.

Galway Winners and Runners Up

Criostóir Ó hÁinle and Ethan Ó Cadhain – Scoil Tuairini, Moycullen, Galway

 

Katie Ní Dhonnchadha, SN Rónáin, Árainn, Galway 1st place

 

Alan Gilmartin Bofield NS Mayo 1st place and Feidhlim Ó Diollúin Scoil Sailearna Indreabhán Galway 2nd place

 

Aoibhe Ní Chadhain & Síle Ní Chonghaile SN Chaomháin, Inis Oírr, Galway, 1st place and Kiera Coleman & Dervla Bennett, Belcarra NS, Mayo, 2nd place

 

Sadhbh Laila Riggott, Scoil Sailearna, Galway, 1st place and Shauna Hallinan, Holy Angels NS, Mayo, 2nd place

 

Gavin Kelly Athenry BNS 1st place

print
Sport
New marine research vessel to be based in Galway
February 19, 2018
Weekend Galway GAA Club results
February 18, 2018
Galway win again in Littlewoods National Camogie League – Reaction
February 18, 2018
Corofin Advance To All-Ireland Club Final

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

February 19, 2018
New marine research vessel to be based in Galway
February 19, 2018
Irish university cancels student visit to Belgium due to GMIT students deaths

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline