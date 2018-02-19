Connacht Cumann na mBunscol Handball Finals held in Salthill

The Connacht Cumann na mBunscol Handball Finals were held in Salthill Handball Club, Galway today Sunday 11/2/18.

Well done to all those who travelled long distances and from overseas (Inis Oírr agus Árainn) to participate.

Many thanks to Salthill Handball Club for the use of their fine facilities and to all those who refereed voluntarily – Pierce Lalor, Mike Dillon and Morgan Darcy.

Many thanks also to Frances Curran and the Connacht Handball Councuil who sponsored tee-shirts for all participants.

A great day was had by all.

Winners (1st place) were awarded trophies, and runners up were awarded medals. (2nd place – silver medals and 3rd place – bronze medals.)

All winners (1st place) go on to participate in the National Cumann na mBunscol Handball Day which takes place in Kingscourt, Co Cavan on Saturday 24th February 2018.

Boys play at 10am and girls play at 2pm. They will play against winners from Munster, Ulster and Leinster. Emphasis is on fun and participation.

The Results Are…

Torthaí Chraobh Chonnacht de Chomórtas Liathróide Láimhe Chumann na mBunscol

Under 11 Girls’ Singles 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place Sadhbh Laila Riggott, Scoil Sailearna, Indreabhán, Galway Shauna Hallinan, Holy Angels’ NS, Mayo Ava McGreal, Lisacul NS, Roscommon Under 11 Girls’ Doubles 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place Aoibhe Ní Chadhain & Síle Ní Chonghaile SN Chaomháin, Inis Oírr, Galway Kiera Coleman & Dervla Bennett, Belcarra NS, Mayo / Under 11 Boys’ Singles 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place Gavin Kelly, Athenry BNS, Galway Tiernan Brady, Errew NS, Mayo Oran McNulty, Rathcormac NS, Sligo Under 11 Boys’ Doubles 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place Liam Glynn & Keith Mellet Mt. Pleasant NS, Mayo Cian Ó Duilleáin & Diarmuid Ó Díoráin, SN Rónáin, Árainn, Galway TJ Foody & Brian Donegan, Stokane NS, Sligo Under 13 Girls’ Singles 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place Katie Ní Dhonnchadha, SN Rónáin, Árainn, Galway Saoirse Walsh, SN Phádraig, Westport, Mayo Aoife Nolan, Leitrim Under 13 Girls’ Doubles 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place Shauna Corrigan & Allana McGreal, Lisacul NS, Roscommon Saoirse Flynn & Ciara Geraghty, Knockrooskey NS, Mayo Mairéad Ní Chonghaile & Róisín Ní Dhomhnaill, SN Chaomháin, Inis Oírr, Galway Under 13 Boys’ Singles 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place Alan Gilmartin, Bofield NS, Mayo Feidhlim Ó Diollúin, Scoil Sailearna, Indreabhán, Galway Darragh Bourke, Corballa NS, Sligo Under 13 Boys’ Doubles 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place Criostóir Ó hÁinle & Ethan Ó Cadhain, SN Thuairíní, Maigh Cuilinn Galway Oisín & Darragh Sweeney, Breaffy NS, Ballina, Mayo Evan Corrigan & Joseph Noonan, Lisacul NS, Roscommon

Cumann na mBunscol Challenger Two Handball – County Finals

Salthill Handball Club, 3-4th February 2018

1ú áit 2ú háit Cailíní singil faoi 11 Sadbh Laila Riggott (SN Sailearna) Amy Duggan (Claregalway NS) Cailíní dúbailte faoi 11 Aoibhe Ní Chadhain & Síle Ní Chonghaile (SN Chaomháin) Muireann Ní Ghloinn & Isabella Ní Thuairisg (SN Sailearna) Buachaillí singil faoi 11 Gavin Kelly (Athenry BNS) Bertie Ó Donnchadha (SN Rónáin) Buachaillí dúbailte faoi 11 Cian Ó Duilleáin & Diarmuid Ó Díoráin (SN Rónáin) Seán Fahy & Eoghan Conneely (Carnmore NS) Cailíní singil faoi 13 Katie Ní Dhonnchadha (SN Rónáin) Jade Heery (Claregalway NS) Cailíní dúbailte faoi 13 Róisín Ní Dhomhnaill & Mairéad Ní Chonghaile (SN Chaomháin) Cleonna Ní Dhuilleáin & Ella Ní Fhátharta (SN Rónáin) Buachaillí singil faoi 13 Feidhlim Ó Duilleáin (SN Sailearna) Ewan Ó hEidhin (SN Thuairíní) Buachaillí dúbailte faoi 13 Criostóir Ó hÁinle & Ethan Ó Cadhain (SN Rónáin) Daniel Kavanagh & Daniel Cosgrave (AnnaghdownNS)

Many thanks to Salthill Handball Club for the use of their fine facilities.

Many thanks to referees, Pierce Lalor and Mike Dillon.

All of today’s winners (1st place) go on to compete for their county in the Connacht finals next Sunday 11th February, again in Salthill Handball Club, starting with U11’s at 10am.

