Connacht Cumann na mBunscol Handball Finals held in Salthill

The Connacht Cumann na mBunscol Handball Finals were held in Salthill Handball Club, Galway today Sunday 11/2/18.
Well done to all those who travelled long distances and from overseas (Inis Oírr agus Árainn) to participate.
Many thanks to Salthill Handball Club for the use of their fine facilities and to all those who refereed voluntarily – Pierce Lalor, Mike Dillon and Morgan Darcy.
Many thanks also to Frances Curran and the Connacht Handball Councuil who sponsored tee-shirts for all participants.
A great day was had by all.
Winners (1st place) were awarded trophies, and runners up were awarded medals. (2nd place – silver medals and 3rd place – bronze medals.)
All winners (1st place) go on to participate in the National Cumann na mBunscol Handball Day which takes place in Kingscourt, Co Cavan on Saturday 24th February 2018.
Boys play at 10am and girls play at 2pm. They will play against winners from Munster, Ulster and Leinster. Emphasis is on fun and participation.
The Results Are…
Torthaí Chraobh Chonnacht de Chomórtas Liathróide Láimhe Chumann na mBunscol
|Under 11 Girls’ Singles
|1st Place
|2nd Place
|3rd Place
|Sadhbh Laila Riggott,
Scoil Sailearna, Indreabhán, Galway
|Shauna Hallinan,
Holy Angels’ NS,
Mayo
|Ava McGreal,
Lisacul NS,
Roscommon
|Under 11 Girls’ Doubles
|1st Place
|2nd Place
|3rd Place
|Aoibhe Ní Chadhain &
Síle Ní Chonghaile
SN Chaomháin, Inis Oírr,
Galway
|Kiera Coleman &
Dervla Bennett,
Belcarra NS,
Mayo
|/
|Under 11 Boys’ Singles
|1st Place
|2nd Place
|3rd Place
|Gavin Kelly,
Athenry BNS,
Galway
|Tiernan Brady,
Errew NS,
Mayo
|Oran McNulty,
Rathcormac NS,
Sligo
|Under 11 Boys’ Doubles
|1st Place
|2nd Place
|3rd Place
|Liam Glynn & Keith Mellet
Mt. Pleasant NS,
Mayo
|Cian Ó Duilleáin & Diarmuid Ó Díoráin,
SN Rónáin, Árainn,
Galway
|TJ Foody & Brian Donegan,
Stokane NS,
Sligo
|Under 13 Girls’ Singles
|1st Place
|2nd Place
|3rd Place
|Katie Ní Dhonnchadha,
SN Rónáin, Árainn,
Galway
|Saoirse Walsh,
SN Phádraig, Westport,
Mayo
|Aoife Nolan,
Leitrim
|Under 13 Girls’ Doubles
|1st Place
|2nd Place
|3rd Place
|Shauna Corrigan &
Allana McGreal,
Lisacul NS,
Roscommon
|Saoirse Flynn & Ciara Geraghty,
Knockrooskey NS,
Mayo
|Mairéad Ní Chonghaile &
Róisín Ní Dhomhnaill,
SN Chaomháin, Inis Oírr,
Galway
|Under 13 Boys’ Singles
|1st Place
|2nd Place
|3rd Place
|Alan Gilmartin,
Bofield NS,
Mayo
|Feidhlim Ó Diollúin,
Scoil Sailearna, Indreabhán, Galway
|Darragh Bourke,
Corballa NS,
Sligo
|Under 13 Boys’ Doubles
|1st Place
|2nd Place
|3rd Place
|Criostóir Ó hÁinle &
Ethan Ó Cadhain,
SN Thuairíní, Maigh Cuilinn
Galway
|Oisín & Darragh Sweeney,
Breaffy NS, Ballina,
Mayo
|Evan Corrigan & Joseph Noonan,
Lisacul NS,
Roscommon
Cumann na mBunscol Challenger Two Handball – County Finals
Salthill Handball Club, 3-4th February 2018
|1ú áit
|2ú háit
|Cailíní singil faoi 11
|Sadbh Laila Riggott
(SN Sailearna)
|Amy Duggan
(Claregalway NS)
|Cailíní dúbailte faoi 11
|Aoibhe Ní Chadhain &
Síle Ní Chonghaile
(SN Chaomháin)
|Muireann Ní Ghloinn &
Isabella Ní Thuairisg
(SN Sailearna)
|Buachaillí singil faoi 11
|Gavin Kelly
(Athenry BNS)
|Bertie Ó Donnchadha
(SN Rónáin)
|Buachaillí dúbailte faoi 11
|Cian Ó Duilleáin &
Diarmuid Ó Díoráin
(SN Rónáin)
|Seán Fahy &
Eoghan Conneely
(Carnmore NS)
|Cailíní singil faoi 13
|Katie Ní Dhonnchadha
(SN Rónáin)
|Jade Heery
(Claregalway NS)
|Cailíní dúbailte faoi 13
|Róisín Ní Dhomhnaill &
Mairéad Ní Chonghaile
(SN Chaomháin)
|Cleonna Ní Dhuilleáin &
Ella Ní Fhátharta
(SN Rónáin)
|Buachaillí singil faoi 13
|Feidhlim Ó Duilleáin
(SN Sailearna)
|Ewan Ó hEidhin
(SN Thuairíní)
|Buachaillí dúbailte faoi 13
|Criostóir Ó hÁinle &
Ethan Ó Cadhain
(SN Rónáin)
|Daniel Kavanagh &
Daniel Cosgrave
(AnnaghdownNS)
All of today’s winners (1st place) go on to compete for their county in the Connacht finals next Sunday 11th February, again in Salthill Handball Club, starting with U11’s at 10am.
Galway Winners and Runners Up