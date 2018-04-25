Connacht Community Games Finals Results

A great day of sport and competition took place on Saturday 21st April when over 80 Teams from the 5 Counties of Connaught took part in the Aldi Community Games Finals hosted by Leitrim in 23 Team events.

Connaught Council of Community Games Wish to thank the Leitrim Community Games Committee for hosting the event all the officials, the governing bodies, schools community centre etc who allowed Community Games organise the various events in their facilities. We especially congratulate all the children who took part and we offer Best wishes to the winners who will now go forward to represent the Province at the Aldi Community Games Final in University of Limerick on the weekend of 25th to 27th May 2018.

2018 Results from Aldi Community Games Connaught Finals hosted by Leitrim 21st April 2018

Boys U/15 Badminton

Winners FBD Roads Roscommon

Runners up Turlough/Towers, Mayo

U/15 Girls Badminton

Winners FBD Roads

Runners up Burrishoole Mayo

U/11 Mixed Basketball

Winners Oranmore/Maree Galway

Runners up Castlerea Roscommon

U/13 Boys Basketball

Winners Oranmore/Maree Galway

Runners up Ballina Mayo

U/13 Girls Basketball

Winners Oranmore/Maree Galway

Runners Up’ Scramogue Sligo

U/16 Boys Basketball

Winners Oranmore/Maree Galway

Runners up Drumcliffe Sligo

U/16 Girls Basketball

Winners Oranmore/Maree Galway

Runners up Boyle Sligo

U/13 Chess

Winners Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna Galway

Runners up Kilteevan Roscommon

U/16 Chess

Winners Manorhamilton Leitrim

Runners up Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna Galway

U/10 Draughts

Winners Elphin Roscommon

Runners up Easkey Sligo

U/12 Draughts

Winners Coolaney Sligo

Runners up Knockmore Mayo

U/14 Draughts

Winners Coolaney Sligo

Runners up Ardcarne Roscommon

U/16 Draughts

Winners Elphin Roscommon

Runners up Easkey Sligo

U/13 Boys Handball

Winners Burrishoole Mayo

Runners up St Feichins Sligo

U/16 Girls Handball

Winners Kiltimagh Mayo

U/10 Boys Indoor Soccer

Winners Claregalway Lackagh Galway

Runners up Aughanagh Sligo

U/10 Boys Indoor Soccer

Winners Strokestown Roscommon

Runners up Annaghdown Galway

U/13 Boys Indoor Soccer

Winners Riverside Sligo

Runners up Ballymoe/Ballintubber Roscommon

U/13 Girls Indoor Soccer

Winners Burrishoole Mayo

Runners up Aughanagh Sligo

U/11 Mini Rugby

Winners Rosses Point Sligo

Runners up Carrick Leitrim

U/13Boys Table Tennis

Winners Rosses Point Sligo

Runners up Ballaghaderreen Roscommon

U/13 Girls Table Tennis

Winners Bunninadden Sligo

Runners up Kilgefin Roscommon

U/16 Boys Table Tennis

Winners Bunninadden Sligo

Runners up Ballaghdereen Roscommon