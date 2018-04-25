Connacht Community Games Finals Results

A great day of sport and competition took place on Saturday 21st April when over 80 Teams from the 5 Counties of Connaught took part in the Aldi Community Games Finals hosted by Leitrim in 23 Team events.
Connaught Council of Community Games Wish to thank the Leitrim Community Games Committee for hosting the event all the officials, the governing bodies, schools community centre etc who allowed Community Games organise the various events in their facilities. We especially congratulate all the children who took part and we offer Best wishes to the winners who will now go forward to represent the Province at the Aldi Community Games Final in University of Limerick on the weekend of 25th to 27th May 2018.
2018 Results from Aldi Community Games Connaught Finals hosted by Leitrim 21st April 2018
Boys U/15 Badminton
Winners FBD Roads Roscommon
Runners up Turlough/Towers, Mayo
U/15 Girls Badminton
Winners FBD Roads
Runners up Burrishoole Mayo
U/11 Mixed Basketball
Winners Oranmore/Maree Galway
Runners up Castlerea Roscommon
U/13 Boys Basketball
Winners Oranmore/Maree Galway
Runners up Ballina Mayo
U/13 Girls Basketball
Winners Oranmore/Maree Galway
Runners Up’ Scramogue Sligo
U/16 Boys Basketball
Winners Oranmore/Maree Galway
Runners up Drumcliffe Sligo
U/16 Girls Basketball
Winners Oranmore/Maree Galway
Runners up Boyle Sligo
U/13 Chess
Winners Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna Galway
Runners up Kilteevan Roscommon
U/16 Chess
Winners Manorhamilton Leitrim
Runners up Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna Galway
U/10 Draughts
Winners Elphin Roscommon
Runners up Easkey Sligo
U/12 Draughts
Winners Coolaney Sligo
Runners up Knockmore Mayo
U/14 Draughts
Winners Coolaney Sligo
Runners up Ardcarne Roscommon
U/16 Draughts
Winners Elphin Roscommon
Runners up Easkey Sligo
U/13 Boys Handball
Winners Burrishoole Mayo
Runners up St Feichins Sligo
U/16 Girls Handball
Winners Kiltimagh Mayo
U/10 Boys Indoor Soccer
Winners Claregalway Lackagh Galway
Runners up Aughanagh Sligo
U/10 Boys Indoor Soccer
Winners Strokestown Roscommon
Runners up Annaghdown Galway
U/13 Boys Indoor Soccer
Winners Riverside Sligo
Runners up Ballymoe/Ballintubber Roscommon
U/13 Girls Indoor Soccer
Winners Burrishoole Mayo
Runners up Aughanagh Sligo
U/11 Mini Rugby
Winners Rosses Point Sligo
Runners up Carrick Leitrim
U/13Boys Table Tennis
Winners Rosses Point Sligo
Runners up Ballaghaderreen Roscommon
U/13 Girls Table Tennis
Winners Bunninadden Sligo
Runners up Kilgefin Roscommon
U/16 Boys Table Tennis
Winners Bunninadden Sligo
Runners up Ballaghdereen Roscommon