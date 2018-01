Connacht booked themselves a home quarter final after an eight-try hammering of Oyonnax in the Challenge Cup on Saturday.

Kieran Keane’s side won 50-14 at the Sportsground, with Niyi Adeolokun scoring a first half hat-trick.

The Westerners had already booked their place in the quarter-finals but needed a good result to guarantee a home Quarter Final against Gloucester.

After the game, William Davies spoke to Connacht coach Kieran Keane

William also spoke to Connacht Hooker Dave Heffernan