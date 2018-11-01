15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Congratulations to Lizzie Lee who ran an amazing time in the Dublin Marathon and finished third overall

By Damian Burke
November 1, 2018

Time posted: 10:35 am

Congratulations to Lizzie Lee who ran an amazing time in the Dublin Marathon, coming in at 2:35:05 and coming third overall. It is also the fastest time an Irish Woman has ran the marathon since 2014.

Lizzie incorporated Revive Active into her training regime in the build up to the race to help combat fatigue boost energy for long days of training while also balancing a fulltime job and being a mother of two. #FuelledByReviveActive #ReviveActive #ICANIWILL #DublinMarathon

Optional Headline