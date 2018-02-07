Confirmation Trevor O’Clochartaigh to resign as senator at end of the month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been confirmed today that Galway Senator Trevor O’Clochartaigh will finish up in the Seanad at the end of the month, triggering a by-election for his seat.

The Independent politician has been appointed communications manager with TG4, and will take up his new post next month.

Trevor O’Clochartaigh became a senator in 2011, and has been involved in various bids for the Dáil over the years.

The Carraroe man, who sits on the Seanad’s Agricultural Panel, recently resigned from Sinn Féin.

When contacted by Galway Bay fm news, the outgoing senator said he will remain in the Seanad until the end of February – but does not wish to comment further at this stage.

It’s expected his new role at TG4 will result in his retirement from politics.

He has previously worked in television production as a producer on Fair City and Ros na Rún, and is former manager and artistic director of An Taibhdhearc.

When Senator O’Clochartaigh vacates his Seanad post, this will trigger a by-election – which must take place within 180 days.

Only TDs and Senators are entitled to vote in such a by-election.