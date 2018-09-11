Conference on Galway city’s housing crisis to take place tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city’s accommodation crisis will be discussed at a conference tomorrow.

The One Galway movement, which is made up of trade unions, students’ unions and community groups in the city, is hosting the meeting.

The conference at Monroe’s Dominick Street at noon tomorrow will address housing issues raised by students and other vulnerable groups.

The Students’ Union Presidents at both GMIT and NUI Galway, Cope Housing Support, Threshold and the Union of Secndary Schools in Ireland will participate in a panel discussion as part of the meeting.

Mayor of Galway, Niall McNelis will officially launch the event which will also include information stalls.