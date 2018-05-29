15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Conference on education on Galway’s offshore islands deferred

By GBFM News
May 29, 2018

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A conference to debate education on Galway and Donegal’s offshore islands has been postponed until October.

The event was scheduled to take place tomorrow in Dublin but has been pushed back as a high level Department task group continues its work.

Galway has three post primary schools located on each of the Aran islands while Dongeal has two – one located on Tory island and another on Arranmore.

Tomás Mac Pháidín is Director of Schools at the GRETB – he says the island community faces unique challenges concerning staffing and finances.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
