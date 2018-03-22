15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Concerns raised over vandalism at vacant school building in Knocknacarra

By GBFM News
March 22, 2018

Time posted: 12:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway city councillor has raised concerns over reports of anti social behaviour and vandalism at the former site of Gael Scoil Mhic Amhlaigh in Knocknacarra.

Windows in the main building and in the prefabs have been smashed and locals have reported numerous instances of anti social behaviour at the site.

The Gael Scoil moved to a state of the art new campus at Miller’s Lane in January, leaving the old building on Cappagh road vacant.

Councillor Donal Lyons says the site was intended to be the new home of the Educate Together National School that is currently located in the Gateway Retail Park.

However, the city councillor says that no contact has been received from the Department of Education regarding the move.

Councillor Lyons says that the vacant school site needs to be secured as soon as possible to maintain it as an important resource.

