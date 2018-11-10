Concerns raised over suggestions for Gort Lowlands Flood Relief Scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised over some suggestions being made under the long-awaited South Galway/Gort Lowlands Flood Relief Scheme.

It follows a public meeting held in Gort this week – organised by the County Council and attended by engineering consultants working on the project.

While no concrete plans are yet in place – Councillor Michael Fahy claims a suggestion was made that water from Derrybrien and the surrounding hinterland could be diverted to the Aggard Stream.

Councillor Fahy says while it is just a suggestion at this point – it should be taken off the table immediately as an option.

